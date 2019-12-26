advertisement

While Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus formalized their divorce, is the Australian actor relieved to have ended it?

Finally turned one page? Yes, at the beginning of last summer the two exes announced that they split up just a few months after their marriage. A big disappointment for all fans of the couple who had been waiting for a long time to take the plunge, And since then, the Australian singer and actor have rebuilt their lives for themselves. While Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth officially divorced and the details of their arrangement were revealed, the young man seems particularly relieved that the whole story is now behind him. Check out the last photo he shared on his Instagram account.

In fact, we discover that he is all smiling and wearing sunglasses. Liam Hemsworth, wearing a sleeveless t-shirt with beer in hand, is ready to celebrate, as he himself confides in the legend of his release: “Loaded and ready to shoot! Celebrations! ” This shows that he is ready to celebrate this end of the year and the beginning of a new year. It must be said that after his break in the media, we understand that he has a terrible desire to continue. One thing is certain, for those who still had hope, their separation actually seemed final, In the meantime, was Cody Simpson unfaithful to Miley Cyrus?

