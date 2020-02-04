advertisement

Another week, another episode of the Gallagher Brothers saga.

The latter saw Liam turn to Twitter for another late-night rant against his brother, whom he accused of having ruined an Oasis meeting (and a big salary, if you believe it.)

While most reasonable people can accept that the likelihood of reunification of Oasis is minimal, it seems that at least one of the brothers simply will not accept it.

Liam said Noel had refused a big contract (£ 100 million, in fact) for a tour – but it’s still not enough for the greedy soul.

Wahey, we get back together Noel Gallagher being hit and rich as a whore, he does it for nothing me being a desperate pussy and I fuck everything else for himself, I do it for the money, you know LG x

We were offered 100 million pounds for a tour still insufficient for the greedy soul well stay young LG

That not even for 10 million pounds

We can’t wait to hear Noel’s thoughts on this one … finally.

