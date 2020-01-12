advertisement

It is safe to say that at this point it would take some miracle for Liam and Noel Gallagher to correct their differences.

The brothers – at least publicly – seem totally distant and the Oasis meeting that many fans have organized seems to be an impossibility.

However, that didn’t stop Liam from acting on the fly and drag fans waiting for the band to get back together.

That said, if you couldn’t see that his last tweet must be taken with a very big grain of salt …

I plan to retire as a solo artist after album # 3 because I just got a call from my brother begging me to start the oasis in 2022 if you believe in life after the love you know LG x

– Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 8, 2020

As if he was going to retire, just when his solo career is going so well. The fact that it has been appreciated by over 120,000 people suggests, however, that some people believe it to be true.

It was followed by a series of Richard Ashcroft Quality Awareness Tweets (a common theme on Liam’s Timeline on Twitter), which tells you everything you need to know.

Still, it’s a good idea.

