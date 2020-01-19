advertisement

The Chinese sportswear label Li-Ning did not blow on Saturday on the occasion of its 30th anniversary.

Strike one: It ordered the Paris Pompidou Center to hold its Fall 20 fashion show.

Strike Two: The show opened with a capsule collection created in collaboration with the legendary Jackie Chan.

Strike Three: There was also a collaboration sneaker with basketball star Dwyane Wade.

Li-Ning Reburn II Wade Edition sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Li-ning

The show was divided into two parts. First the 10-piece Jackie Chan capsule, which contained both clothing and shoes. Black and beige looks were inspired by the world of kung fu (also channeled by Sandra Choi in her own Bruce Lee-inspired fall collection 20), combined with utility and military surplus.

The second half was very relaxed with lots of quilting and sneakers in bright neon colors.

Dwyane Wade’s post was in the form of a space hightop with neoprene cuffs. The Reburn II shoe is part of an ongoing partnership with Li-Ning and Wade’s own label Way of Wade.

“It’s a great opportunity to get more involved in creative design,” he told FN. “We’re driving an Apollo 13 vibe with a spaceship look.”

After recently retiring from basketball, he said it was all about “finding things that interest me and letting me jump out of bed every day.”

Li-Ning was founded in 1990 by the Olympic gymnast of the same name and is the largest sportswear brand in the world on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Earlier this month, the Random Identities Show at Pitti Uomo presented the second wave of Stefano Pilati’s partnership with the label, closely followed by a collaboration with Neil Barrett at the Milan Men’s Fashion Week on Saturday.

