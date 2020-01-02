advertisement

A few years ago, LG introduced the first rollable TV concept, which became a commercial product at CES 2019. The OLED TV rolls up as a poster from a specialized box, which you can use to hide the TV when you are not using it. The next generation of rollable TV from LG delivers another innovation. Instead of rolling out of a container, the 2020 models fall from the ceiling, just like a screen projector.

With the new design, users can come up with different living room designs where the TV set does not take up space or requires specialized furniture. However, installing the TV on the ceiling raises some new problems. For example, you still need to power it up and you still have to plug in all sorts of gadgets, from media players to game consoles, which require much more work than a standard TV.

LG has the new rollable TV on display at CES 2020, the company explained in a press release alongside other TV innovations, including transparent screens for aircraft use (see top image), rollable screens for laptops for cars, as well as a brand new 48-inch format for normal OLED TV screens.

The company will also present Cinematic Sound OLED screens at CES 2020 that contain the sound system in a wafer-thin screen, in particular a 77-inch UHD Film Cinematic Sound & Wallpaper OLED screen that can be hung on a wall as wallpaper, as well as an 88 -inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED display with an 11.2 channel sound system. Prices have not been announced for any of these new products, but you can expect them to be much more expensive than any LCD TV.

Image source: LG

