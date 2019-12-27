advertisement

LG has made a leap on the range of CES 2020 announcements, we will see more and more as we get closer to the kick-off of January 7 by teasing the 2020 line-up of sound bars that will be introduced at the annual industrial showcase in Las Vegas .

The new sound bars promise all the features you would expect – things like premium quality audio, ease of connectivity and sleek designs that integrate beautifully with LG TVs. The 2020 line-up also offers features such as “Image Elevation,” which, according to the company, provides a more impressive listening experience by “increasing the perceived height of lead instruments and vocals.” But the biggest new feature, the LG that is most praised and for which the new soundbars have already made headlines, is called AI space calibration – a system that automatically adjusts the output of these new soundbars to perfectly match the acoustics of the room you are in.

“Our goal has always been to bring more sound to more people and by offering more great products that enable our successful partnership with Meridian, our latest soundbars help achieve this,” said Park Hyung-woo, head of LG’s audio and video activities, about the new sound bars that the company will show off at CES.

advertisement

Image source: LG

Image source: LG

This new feature for the upcoming premium soundbars from LG works by recognizing and analyzing tones to accurately and automatically assess the dimensions of a particular room – and calibrate accordingly accordingly. In addition, when playing content that is mastered with Dolby Atmos or DTS: X, users will enjoy what LG promises “breathtakingly realistic surround sound” that seems to come from multiple directions.

Other functions of LG’s 2020 soundbar line-up include:

More cinematic sound, with the optional SPK8 wireless rear speaker kit that is compatible with most new LG soundbar models.

Google Assistant is also built into more models before 2020, which means that users can operate compatible smart home devices from their LG soundbar.

The flagship model also comes with two wireless rear speakers that help deliver 360-degree incredible immersive sound.

The soundbars also rely on an advanced processing algorithm that can scale up file formats to almost studio quality.

Image source: Paco Freire / SOPA images / Shutterstock

advertisement