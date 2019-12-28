advertisement

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A Lexington man was charged with his girlfriend’s gun death on Friday.

Brandon Lee Corder, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a gun during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

The victim of the shootout was identified as Joanie Leigh Youmans, 42, according to Margaret Fisher, coroner in Lexington County. Youmans was pronounced dead at the shooting site in the 100th block of Valley Lane in Lexington.

“Based on information and evidence gathered by local detectives, Corder shot Miss Youmans with a revolver in the upper body,” said Jay Koon, Lexington County’s sheriff.

According to Koon, Corder was arrested at his home shortly after the shots in his back yard.

He is detained at the Lexington County Detention Center after a judge refused to guarantee him on Saturday.

