If you have a new laptop, desktop, tablet or smartphone for the holidays, you should definitely consider buying a nice big portable SSD to download all the files you don’t need and back up the important ones. files that you do need. Fortunately for you, a killer end-of-year deal on Amazon has just launched one of the best portable SSDs on the market for the lowest price ever. The Lexar Professional SL100 Pro 500 GB portable Solid State Drive supports USB-C and USB 3.1 and can be purchased for $ 130. That’s a fair price, but today it’s for sale for just $ 79!

Here is the scoop of the product page:

Superior performance at SSD level with speeds up to 950 MB / s reading and 900 MB / s writing

Slim slim style with a premium brushed aluminum finish

Durable portable design – resistant to heavy temperatures and vibrations

Features a USB Type-C (USB-C) port and includes both USB Type-C to Type-C cable and USB Type-C to standard USB Type-A cable

Contains DataVault Lite software to securely protect files and back up within three years

