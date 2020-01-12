advertisement

Motorcycle enthusiasts in India will now have the opportunity to receive a 30-minute daily package to DSport daily at 10.30am IST every day from January 11-17, as well as two major weekly events.

Mr. RC Venkateish, CEO of MD, Lex Sportel says: “We are pleased to have Hero MotoCorp as our Title Broadcast Partner, and this association has given us the opportunity to bring Dakar rally to fans of motorsports in India. This is the most brutal rally in the world. campaign, and I’m convinced that this broadcast will go a long way in building a new fan base in the country, making them accessible to Dakar. “

Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the Hero MotoCorp motorsports team, has become the flagship of Indian Motorsports in the world since 2016. The team recorded impressive performances worldwide and was a regular contributor to Dakar. Rally since 2017.

The Hero MotoSports team competes in the Dakar 2020 with four riders, the first being the Pan Pan 2019 Rally winner Joaquim Rodrigues, the Indian Ace Rider – CS Santosh, the former World Rally Champion – Paulo Goncalves, and the latest addition – Sebastian Buhler (who replaced the injured Oriole Mena).

More than 550 competitors spanning nearly 1,700km across various terrain, including deserts, valleys, dunes and mountains, are participating in the 42nd edition of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

The Rally wraps up the first week of this year’s edition and will launch the 7th round of the 12th overall, on January 12, 2020.

Telecommunication Schedule: FREE

Day 1

Ether. January 11, 2020 @ 10:30 am

Repeat on January 12, 2020, at 10 pm

Day 2

Ether: January 12, 2020 – 10 pm. On the 30th

Repeat on January 13, 2020, at 10 pm

Day 3

Report on January 13, 2020 @ 10pm. On the 30th

Repeat January 14, 2020, 10am. At 00

Day 4

Ether. January 14, 2020 – 10: On the 30th

Repeat on January 15, 2020, at 10 o’clock in the evening

Day 5

Ether: January 15, 2020 – 10: On the 30th

Repeat on January 16, 2020, at 10 pm

Day 6

Ether: January 16, 2020 – 10: On the 30th

Repeat on January 17, 2020, at 10 pm

Day 7

Ether. January 17, 2020 – 10 pm. On the 30th

Repeat on January 18, 2020, at 10 pm

Source: Media Release

