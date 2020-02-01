advertisement

Motorcycle enthusiasts in India will now have the opportunity to take a major 30-minute daily package to DSport, IST every day at 10.30am daily from January 11-17, as well as two major weekly events.

RC Venkateish, MD, CEO of Lex Sportel says: “We are pleased to have Hero MotoCorp as our Title Broadcast Partner, and this association has given us the opportunity to bring Dakar rally to motorsports fans in India. This is the worst gathering in the world. campaign, and I’m sure this broadcast will go a long way in building a new fan base in the country, making them accessible to Dakar’s operations. “

Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the Hero MotoCorp motorsports team, has become the flagship of Indian Motorsports worldwide since 2016. The team recorded impressive performances worldwide and was a regular contributor to Dakar. Rally since 2017.

The Hero MotoSports team is competing in the Dakar 2020 with four riders, the first being the winner of the Pan African Rally Rally Joaquim Rodrigues, the Indian Ace Rider – CS Santosh, the former World Champion – Paulo Goncalves, and the latest addition: Seb who replaced the injured Oriol Mena).

More than 550 rivals covering nearly 7900km of various locations, including deserts, valleys, dunes and mountains, are participating in the 42nd edition of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

The Rally wraps up the first week of this year’s edition and will launch the 7th round of the 12th round, on January 12, 2020.

Telecommunication Schedule: FREE

Day 1

Ether: January 11, 2020 @ 10:30 am

Repeat on January 12, 2020, at 10am

Day 2

Ether: January 12, 2020 – 10: On the 30th

Repeat on January 13, 2020, at 10 pm

Day 3

Ether: January 13, 2020 – 10: On the 30th

Repeat January 14, 2020, 10am. At 00

Day 4

Ether. January 14, 2020 – 10: On the 30th

Repeat on January 15, 2020, at 10 pm

Day 5

Ether: January 15, 2020 – 10: On the 30th

Repeat on January 16, 2020, at 10 pm

Day 6

Ether: January 16, 2020 – 10 pm. On the 30th

Repeat on January 17, 2020, at 10 pm

Day 7

Ether. January 17, 2020 – 10 pm. On the 30th

Repeat on January 18, 2020, at 10 pm

