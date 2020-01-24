advertisement

Kiki Layne never met in the front row of a fashion show she didn’t like … and the recent Valentino Haute Couture Spring / Summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week was no different.

the If Beale Street could speak The actress literally took my breath away in this orange short suit! From the warm pants to the lace top to the perfectly fitted jacket with bow ties on the shoulders… this outfit is 10 years old at all levels.

advertisement

Without forgetting these matching suede pumps! We live for this mandarin dream!

She completed her superb set with a matching Valentino bag and a pair of black tights.

But let’s get into her hair and her beautiful face that beats to perfection. Her shaded braids stylized in a cradle lob her just right, with her smoky eye and her apricot lip.

Flawless!

Now it’s one thing to see in pictures, but it’s another thing to see in motion. I mean… just look at the 28 year old woman with her stylists Wayman and Micah to kill him!

Kiki m’fn Layne !!! pic.twitter.com/qOFsGFedTi

– Fiona Applebum says not to give money to Shaun King! 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) January 22, 2020

No words. No.

RELATED NEWS:

KiKi Layne looked like a chocolate queen and made us stop whatever we were doing to watch

Lewk of the week: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s bright pink suit is the dream of real men

Lewk of the week: Aunt Maxine kills Capitol Hill in his mustard impeachment blazer

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade parade during Paris Fashion Week!

5 photos

HelloBeautiful Radio

Our staff have chosen their favorite stations, listen …

LISTEN LIVE

LISTEN LIVE

LISTEN LIVE

LISTEN LIVE

kiki layne

,

Lewk of the week

,

bulletin

,

Paris Fashion Week

,

valentino

advertisement