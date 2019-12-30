advertisement

Chris Lewis recorded 19 points and four blocks while Harvard led the Wired in the California 71-63 loss Sunday in Berkeley, Calif.

Lewis’ shot blocking led an extraordinary defensive effort for Crimson. They limited the Golden Bears to 21-of-60 shooting from the floor, including 4-of-15 from the 3-point range.

Lewis made a 20-second jumper in the game for Harvard (9-4), which led the rest of the way. Crimson’s advantage peaked at 13 points in the first half, and 15 in the second.

Cal (6-7) pulled within seven points with just over 11 minutes left, but a scoring drought lasting 4:16 and a field goal drought more than seven minutes hampered the return attempt.

The Golden Bears cut the gap to 10 points with four free throws directly in front of Danilo Djuricic’s drunk. He then assisted Christian Juzang on a 3-pointer that gave Harvard the biggest lead of the afternoon.

Juzang scored 14 points for Crimson. Noah Kirkwood collected eight points and four assists, which was only two fewer than Cal had as a team.

Justin Bassey caught a game-high nine rebounds for Harvard.

Cal pulled within single-digit figures when Kareem South finished off the field goal drought, first with a 3-pointer and then with a car in the paint. He scored 10 of his 13 points in the last four minutes.

Matt Bradley scored seven of his 15 points from the free throw line, Grant Anticevich finished at 12 points and Juhwan Harris-Dyson scored eight off the bench.

Bradley scored one and one with just over a minute left that reduced the deficit to six points, the closest Cal had been since 7:59 to go in the first half.

Harvard held off the Golden Bears, however, making 7-of-8 free throws down the stretch despite shooting a 17-yard interception before stretching.

