The 22-year-old Dutchman could prove to be Hamilton’s closest competitor this year, following Red Bull’s strong finish until the end of last season. 35-year-old Hamilton has dominated F1 in recent years, winning five of the last six championships, and this year will be the record of Michael Schumacher of seven titles if he secures another victory.

Asked if he can beat Hamilton in one season, Verstapen said: “Yes, of course, it depends a lot on the Formula One car. Lewis is very good. He’s definitely one of the best there. not God, maybe God is with her, but she is not God.

“When you can put pressure on it, it’s a lot harder for a guy. If he doesn’t really push, he can drive 97 or 98 percent, you never make mistakes.

“If we start the season within two-tenths (of a second of a second of Mercedes), we can put pressure. I’m looking forward to when we’re going to fight, and if we’re really close, I’m sure we can do better. ”

Speaking at a Red Bull media event on Monday (February 4), the masterpiece resisted the temptation to move to either Mercedes or Ferrari, extending his long-term future to Red Bull by extending his four-year contract. Hamilton’s next move is uncertain, as his Mercedes deal is set to expire later this year.

“It is a good thing that my future is in place as it raises doubts,” said Verstapen, who won three times last year and finished third in the championship behind Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate Walter Botas.

“There is no longer any doubt. When you enter a season and your contract ends at the end of the year, it will be a little awkward at one point. I wouldn’t want to have anyone like that.

“This is the right place. I see the motivation and hunger to fight for victory and the championship. Looking at this year, we want to challenge Mercedes and I think we can do that. ” The first race of the season takes place in Australia on March 15.

