advertisement

Despite calling himself America’s favorite, Lewis Capaldi, the most popular humble pop star, was unfortunately mistaken for a seat filler at last night’s Grammys.

Capaldi, who went up to Song of the Year with his ballad Someone You Loved, went on Twitter to document the hilarious case of false identity, and that’s exactly the kind of premium content we expect from him.

advertisement

“A lady from the Grammys just came over and offered to take a seat because she thought I was one of the people sitting in the chairs to fill them up when someone gets up to go to the bathroom.” Lewis wrote next to a load of emojis laughing.

I mean, who else do you want to keep warm when you go to the bathroom?

The 23-year-old uploaded a photo of himself sitting on a toilet at the coveted event before going on the red carpet like a real celebrity. The singer gave the fans a thumbs up and gave a sneak peek behind the scenes of his day at the prestigious ceremony.

During the event, Capaldi stuck to his normally casual style, putting on a simple white t-shirt, dark jacket, pants, and some black and white vans.

While he was sitting on the red carpet, Lewis joked that he wished the camera wasn’t so close so that his “big belly” was invisible. Though he didn’t seem too excited, he cradled his stomach and grinned while taking Paps.

Unfortunately, the Scotsman was referred to the post by Billie Eilish, who won the Song of the Year with her hit Bad Guy. The 18-year-old also won the album of the year, while her brother Finneas O’Connell received the award for the same album as producer of the year.

He accepted the award and said the recording was made at home because:

I am most creative where I feel most comfortable. It is a great honor to receive a Grammy for making homemade cookies.

Despite not taking the Grammy home with him, Lewis has yet another big year ahead of him as he prepares to travel with former One Direction star Niall Horan next year.

You will always be a winner in our eyes, Lewis.

u003c / p> u003c / div> “, u003cp> I mean, who else would you like to warm up while going to the bathroom? u003c / p>”, ” u003cp> Really stay on brand, The The 23-year-old uploaded a picture of him sitting on a toilet before going on the red carpet like a real celebrity, and the singer gave the fans a thumbs up and a glimpse behind the scenes of his day at the prestigious Ceremony. During the event, Capaldi held on to his usually casual style and dressed in a simple white t-shirt, dark jacket, pants, and a couple of black and white vans. On the red carpet, Lewis joked that he wanted them It wouldn’t be so close to the camera that his ‘big belly’ could not be seen, and although he didn’t seem too excited, he cradled his belly and grinned during his Pap shots. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 2100px”> “wp-image-751 903 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49877722.jpg “alt =” Lewis Capaldi was confused at his very first Grammys for a fountain pen. width = “2090” height = “3001” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk /wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49877722.jpg 2090w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49877722-326×468.jpg 326w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49877722-244×350 .jpg 244w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 01 / PA-49877722-192×276.jpg 192w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content /uploads/2020/01/PA-49877722-384×552.jpg 384w “sizes =” (max- width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “> u003ccite ​​”> Lewis Capaldi was at his very first Grammys u003c / cite > u003cspan class = “media-credit “> confused about a seat filler PA Images Unfortunately the Scotsman was referred to the post of Billie Eilish, who won the song of the year with her hit> Bad Guy u003c / em>. The 18-year-old also won the album of the year, while her brother Finneas O’Connell received the award for the same album as producer of the year and accepted the award said the recording was made at home because: “,” I am most creative where I feel most comfortable. It is a great honor to receive a Grammy for making homemade cookies. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> “,” u003cp> Although Lewis doesn’t take the Grammy home with him, he has another big year ahead of him. In the coming year, set out with former One Direction star Niall Horan the way. “,” “In our eyes, you will always be a winner, Lewis.”, “”> U003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em > u003c / p> “)},” body “:” u003cdiv class = “media -credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 1210px”> “u003cimg class =” wp-image-751894 size-full ” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content / uploads / 2020/01 / lewis_capaldi_seat_filler_grammys_.jpg ” alt = “Lewis Capaldi was confused at his very first Grammys ” width = “1200 “height = ” 630 “srcset = ” http://themediatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Lewis-Capaldi-was-confused-about-a-seat-filler-at-his.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / lewis_capaldi_seat_fill er_grammys_-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/lewis_capaldi_seat_filler_grammys_-524×275.jpg 524w //www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / lewis_capaldi_seat_filler_grammys_-414×2 17.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/lewis_capaldi_seat_filler_grammys_-828×435.jpg 828w, https. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/lewis_capaldi_seat_filler_grammys_-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media- credit “> Lewis Capaldi / Twitter / PA u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Although he described himself as America’s favorite, every favorite humble pop star Lewis Capaldi was unfortunately mistaken for a Grammy filler last night. U003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cp> Capaldi, who had risen to the Song of the Year with his ballad Someone You Loved u003c / em>, traveled to Twitter to document the hilarious case of False Identity, and it’s just the kind of prime content we expected him to do. ‘A lady from the Grammy has just come and offered to take my place because she thought I was one of the people sitting on the chairs to fill it up when someone gets up to go to the bathroom “Lewis wrote alongside a lot of laughing emojis. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive Twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet” data-width = “500” data-dnt = “true”> “u003cp lang =” en “dir =” ltr “> A lady at the Grammys has just come here and offered to take my place because she thought I was one of the people sitting in the chairs to fill them up when someone got up to to use the toilet. htt u003ca href = “https: / /twitter.com/hashtag/GRAMMYs? src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> # GRAMMYs u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp> – Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi ) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/LewisCapaldi/status/1221634119324635137? Ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target = ” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> January 27, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “https://platform.twitter.com/ widgets.js ” charset = “utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> I mean, who else would you like warm while you go to the bathroom? The 23-year-old has stayed true to the brand and uploaded a picture of him sitting on a toilet before going to the bathroom like a real celebrity The singer gave the fans a thumbs up and gave a sneak peek behind the scenes of his day at the prestigious ceremony, during which Capaldi stuck to his usually casual style and put on a plain white t-shirt paired with a dark jacket, pants, and a couple of black and white vans, Lewis joked on the red carpet that he wanted them The camera would not be so close, so that his “big belly” could not be seen. Though he didn’t seem too excited, he cradled his stomach and grinned while taking Paps. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 2100px” “> u003cimg class = ” size-full wp-image-751903 “src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk /wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49877722.jpg “alt =” Lewis Capaldi was confused at his very first Grammy for a seat filler. “width =” 2090 “height =” 3001 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-49877722.jpg 2090w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-49877722-326×468.jpg 326w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49877722- 244×350.jpg 244w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01 /PA-49877722-192×276.jpg 192w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-49877722-384×552.jpg 384w “sizes =” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media credit “> PA pictures u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Unfortunately the Scot was knocked over by the post Billie Eilish, who won the song of the year with her hit “Bad Guy”. The 18-year-old also got the album of the year, while her brother Finneas O’Connell received the producer of the year award for the same album. He accepted the award. The recording was made at home because: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003c blockquote> u003cp> I am most creative where I feel most comfortable. It is a great honor to receive a Grammy for making homemade cookies. Even though Lewis is not taking the Grammy home with him, he has another big year ahead of him with former One Direction star Niall Horan next year. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003c / p> n u003cp> In our eyes, you will always be a winner, Lewis. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” featuredImage “:” https://www.unilad.co. de / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / lewis_capaldi_seat_filler_grammys_.jpg “,” featuredImageInfo “: null,” featuredVideo “: null,” staticLink “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/celebrity/lewis- capaldi was confused about a seat filler at its very first grammar / “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-01-27T11: 52: 15 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-01 -27T11: 52: 15Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-01-27T12: 10: 12 “,” updatedAtUTC “:” 2020-01-27T12: 10: 12Z “,” categories “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id ” : “Article: 751854.categories.0”, “typename”: “Category”}), “author”: {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “$ Article: 751854. author “,” typename “:” Author “},” properties “:( {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 751854.properties.0 “,” typename “: “ArticleProperty”}), “types”: null, “tags” 🙁 {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 751854.tags.0”, “typename”: “Tag”}, {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 751854.tags.1”, “typename”: “Tag”}, {“typ e “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 751854. tags.2 “,” typename “:” Tag “}),” distributions “: null,” isSponsored “: false,” sponsor “: null,” breaking “: null,” credits “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 751854.credits.0 “,” typename “:” Credit “}),” __ typename “:” Article “},” Article: 751854.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Celebrity “,” slug “:” celebrity “,” __ typename “:” Category ” }, “$ Article: 751854.author”: {“name”: “Emma Rosemurgey”, “slug”: “emma-rosemurgey”, “bio”: “Emma Rosemurgey is a journalist trained by the NCTJ who started her career in 2004 with began publishing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper, which kept her family updated on what was happening to her sleepy village in the northeast. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before moving to Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017 and joining UNILAD in 2019. “,” Avatar “:” https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Emma-Rosemurgey.png”,”twitterHandle”:null,”__typename”:”Author”””Article:751854.properties.0″:▶”name “: “rating-12”, “slug”: “rating-12”, “__ typename”: “ArticleProperty”}, “Article: 751854.tags.0”: {“name”: “Billie Eilish”, “slug”: “billie-eilish”, “__ typename”: “Tag”}, “Article: 751854.tags.1”: {“name”: “Grammys”, “slug”: “grammys”, “__ typename”: “Tag “},” Article: 751854.tags.2 “: {” name “:” Lewis Capaldi “,” slug “:” lewis-capaldi “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” Article: 751854.credits. 0 “: {” source “:” Lewis Capaldi / Twitter “,” title “:” @LewisCapaldi “,” url “:” https://twitter.com/LewisCapaldi/status/1221634119324635137 “,” __typename “:” Credit “},” Article: 751790 “: {” id “:” 751790 “,” staticLink “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/kobe-and-giannas-death-was-a-tragedy -but- seven-other-people e-died-in-that-helicopter-crash / “,” title “:” The death of Kobe and Gianna was a tragedy, but seven other people died in this helicopter crash “,” see below mmary “:” u003cp> The death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna is just too tragic for many to understand. The 41-year-old Kobe, one of the most accomplished basketball players of all time, enthusiastic generations of sports fans with his unwavering dedication, passion and persistence. The young Gianna, who was affectionately referred to as “Gigi”, was well on the way to following the following topics: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/kobe-and-giannas-death-was-a -tragedy- “but-seven-other-people-died-in-a-helicopter-crash /” title = “Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n “,” body “:” u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 712px”> “u003cimg class =” size-desktop wp-image-751824 “src =” https: //www.unilad .co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims-702×369.jpg “alt = ” Kobe Gigi “width = ” 702 “height = ” 369 “srcset = ” https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims -524×2 .jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims-414×217.jpg 414w, ht tps: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_ victim-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 01 / kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims-667×350.jpg 667w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims.jpg 1200 W “Sizes =” (maximum width: 768 pixels) 100 VW, 728 pixels “/> u003cSpan class = ” Media-Credit “> PA u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> The death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna is just too tragic for many to be understood. u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cp> One of the most accomplished basketball players of all time, the 41-year-old Kobe, enthusiastic generations of sports fans with unwavering dedication, passion and tenacity. u003c / p> n u003cp> Young Gianna, nicknamed “Gigi”, was well on her way to following in her footsteps. After inheriting Kobe’s rare gifts, she was said to be keen to join the University of Connecticut, a school known for her women’s basketball skills. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 670px”> “u003cimg class =” size-desktop wp-image-751805 “src =” https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads /2020/01/PA-49875699-660×468.jpg “alt =” Kobe Bryant “width =” 660 “height =” 468 “srcset =” https: // www. unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-49875699-660×468.jpg 660w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49875699-493×350.jpg 493w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49875699-389×276.jpg 389w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2020/01/PA-49875699-778×552.jpg 778w “sizes =” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> PA u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Footage from u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/kobe-bryant-dies-in-helicopter-crash-aged-41 /” target = ” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer “> Kobe u003c / a> and u003ca href =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/kobe-bryants- The 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who is also on Was on board and grappled with enthusiasm about a game a few weeks ago, has taken a devastating new meaning after the horrific crash of a helicopter in Calabasas, California. u003c / p> n u003cp> Both father and daughter were full of talent and potential, and their shared enthusiasm for basketball was great. The fact that their lives, hopes and dreams could be erased in such a sudden and shocking way has shattered hearts all over the world. U003c / p> n u003cp> To make things even more tragic, Kobe and Gianna were not the only individuals who died in the crash, seven more are said to have died. The group had flown to Thousand Oaks, California to play a basketball game for Gianna to play. But in an unimaginably sad turn, the helicopter crashed into a slope in Calabasas, about 30 miles northwest of downtown LA. Class = “interactive interactive-instagram”> “blockquote” class = “instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink = “https://www.instagram.com/p/B19p0ZWH5_l/? Utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “data-instgrm-version =” 12 “style =” background: #FFF; border: 0; border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,5 ), 0 1px 10px 0 rgba (0, 0,0,0,15); border: 1px; maximum width: 500px; minimum width: 326px; padding: 0; width: 99.375%; width: -webkit-calc (100 % – 2px); Width: calc (100% – 2px); “> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 16px; “> u003ca href = ” https://www.instagram.com/p / B19p0ZWH5_l /? Utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style =” Background: #FFFFFF; Line height: 0; Spacing: 0 0; Text alignment: middle; Text decoration: none; Width: 100%; “target =” _ blank “rel = “nofollow “> u003c / p ” n u003cdiv style = ” display: flex; fle x-direction: row; Align objects: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 40px; Right margin: 14px; width: 40px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = u003cdiv display: flex; Flex direction: pillar; Flex Grow: 1; Align content: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 14px; Edge-bottom: 6px; width: 100px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex-Grow: 0; Height: 14px; width: 60px; u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003cdiv style = “padding: 19% 0; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “display: block; height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;”> “height =” 50px “viewBox =” 0 0 60 60 “version =” 1.1 “xmlns =” ​​https: // www. w3.org/2000/svg “xmlns: xlink =” https: //www.w3.org/1999/xlink “>” u003cg stroke = “none” stroke-width = “1” fill = “none” fill-rule = “evenodd”> “u003cg transform =” translate (-511.000000, -20.000000) “fill =” # 000000 “>” u003cg> “u003cpath d =” M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148.36.186 554.814.37.852 556.869.37.852 C558.924.37.852 560.59.36.186 560.59.34.131 C560.59.32.076 558, 60.657 C535.114.60.657 530.342.55.887 530.342.50 C530.342.44.39.35.14.314.34.19.35 .342 C546.887.39.342 551.658.44.114 551.658.50 C551.658.55.887 546.887.60.657 541.657 M5.332 1.33.886.524.886.41.1 524.886.50 C524.886.58.899 532.1.66.113 541.66.113 C549, 96,113 557,115,58,899 557,115,50 C557,115,41,1 549,9,33,886 541,33,886 M565,378,62,101 C565. 244.65.022 564.756.66.606 564.346.67.663 C563.803.69.06 563.154.70.057 562.106.71.106 C561.058.72.155 560.06.72.73 541.74.552 C533.003.74.552 532.056.74.521 528, 73.757 523.338.73.347 C521.94.72.803 520.942.72.155 519.894.71.106 C518.846.70.057 518.197.69.06 517.654.67.663 C517.244.66.623.62.55.66.62.65 C516.479.548 .448.42.003 516.479.41.056 516.623.37.899 C516.755.34.978 517.244.33.391 517.654.32.338 C518.197.30.938 518.846.29.942 519.894.28.894 C520.942.27.846 521.94.27.596.23.345.27.596,23.34.27.596,73.345.27.196,23.34.27.196,23,345.27,596.73 C532,057.25,479 533.004.25.448 541.25.448 C548.997.25.448 549.943.25.479 553.102.25.623 C556.021.25.756 557.607.26.244 558.662.26.654 C560.027.196 568.662 154.29.942 563.803.30.938.35 33.391 565.244.34.978 565.378.37.899 C565.522.41.056 565.552.42.003 565.552.50 C565.552.57.996 565.522.58.943 565.378.62.101 M 37.631 C570.674.34.438 570.167.32.258 569.4 25.30.349 C568.659.28.377 567.633.26.702 565.965.25.0535 C564.297.23.368 562.623.22.342 560.652.21.575 C558.743.20.834 556.562.20.326 553.743 549.148.20 541.20 C532.853.20 531.831.20.033 528 20.18 C525.438.20.326 523.257.20.834 521.349.21.575 C519.376.22.342 517.703.23.368 516.035.25.0535 C514.368.26.702 513.342.377 512 C511.834.32.258 511.326.34.438 511.181.37.631 C31 511.41.43. 851 511.50 C511.58.147 511.035.59.17 511.181.62.369 C511.326.65.662 511.834.67.743 512.574.69.651 C513.342 C517.703.76.634 519.376.77.658 521.349.78.425 C523.257.79.167 525.438.79.65 52.48.731.65 .831.79.965 532.853.80.001 541.809.001 C549.148.801 550.169.79.665, 79.673 558.743.79.167, 560.652.78.425, C562.623.77.658, 564.297.76.634, 565.965.74.965, C567.68.7.6.77, 256 569.425,69.651, C570.167.67.73, 570.674.562, 570.82.62.66 47 571.50 C571.41.851 570.966.40.831 570.82.37.631 u003c / path u003c / g u003c / svg u003c / div n u003cd style = “padding-top: 8px;”> ” n u003cdiv style = “color: # 3897f0; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: 550; Line height: 18px; “> Show this post on Instagram u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 12.5% ​​0; “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” display: flex; Flex direction: row; Edge-bottom: 14px; Align objects: center; “> n u003cdiv> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (0px) translateY (7px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Height: 12.5 pixels; transform: rotate (-45deg) translateX (3px) translateY (1px); Width: 12.5 pixels; Flex Grow: 0; Right margin: 14px; Edge left: 2px; “> u003c / div ” n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (9px) translateY (- 18px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: 8px; “> n u003cdiv style =” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 20px; width: 20px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “width: 0; Height: 0; Top edge: 2px transparent; Edge left: 6px solid # f4f4f4; Edge bottom: 2px transparent; transform: translateX (16px) translateY (-4px ) turn (30deg) u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: auto; “> n u003cdiv style =” width: 0px; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Right margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (16px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 12px; Width: 16px; transform: translateY (-4px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” width: 0; Height: 0; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Left margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (-4px) translateX (8px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp style = “margin: 8px 0 0 0; padding: 0 4px; “> u003ca href = “https: //www.instagram.com/p/B19p0ZWH5_l/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading ” style = “color: # 000; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; Line height: 17px; Text decoration: none; Line break: break-word; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> Mein Gigi u003c / a u003c / p u003cp style =” color: # c9c8cd; font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; font size: 14px; line height: 17px; bottom margin: 0; top margin: 8px; overflow hidden; padding: 8px 0 7px; text alignment: center; text overflow: ellipsis; white -space: nowrap; “> A post shared by u003ca href = ” https://www.instagram.com/kobebryant/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style = ” color: # c9c8cd; font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; Row height: 17px; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) at” style = “font family: Arial, sans-serif; font size: 14px; line height: 17 pixels;” datetime = “2019-09-03T20 : 59: 13 + 00: 00 “> September 3, 2019, 1:59 p.m. PDT u003c / time> u003c / p> n u003c / div> n u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “// www.instagram.com/embed.js “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n Although the police have not yet officially announced the names of the people on board, the relatives of the deceased have already spoken about their loss. u003c / p> n u003cp> As reported by u003cem> u003ca href = “https: //edition.cnn.com/2020/01/27/us/victims-helicopter-crash-kobe-bryant/ index.html “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> CNN, John Altobelli, baseball coach of Orange Coast College (OCC), his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa are among the dead, as John’s brother Tony Altobelli confirmed Tony said to CNN, “John had two sides. People saw him on the baseball field.” , he’s stubborn and stubborn like a guy, but on the other hand, he was one of the biggest hearted people you’ll meet in your life. He took care of his players, took care of his school. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> According to a press release from u003ca href = “http://www.occpirateathletics.com/sports/ bsb / 2019-20 / releases / 20200126ujyckf” target = ” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> OCC”, John is survived by son JJ and daughter Lexi. His daughter Alyssa had been a teammate of Gianna at the Mamba Academy. “size-desktop wp-image-751878” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924422-7933565-image-m-33_1580118510918-462×468.jpg” alt = “John Altobelli” width = “462” height = “468” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ 23924422-7933565-image-m-33_1580118510918-462×468.jpg 462w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924422-7933565-image-m-33_1580118510918-346×350.j 346w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /01/23924422-7933565-image-m-33_1580118510918-273×276.jpg 273w, https://www.unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / 23924422-7933565-i mage-m-33_1580118510918-545×552.jpg 545w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924422- 7933565-image-m-33_1580118510918.jpg 634w “sizes =” ( maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” Spanklasse = “media-credit “> John Altobelli / Facebook u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> John helped the OCC pirates to the 2019 State To lead the baseball championship, and this off-season was appointed coach of the year by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA). In a statement, OCC Athletics Director Jason Kehler said: It is difficult to put into words what this loss is for the Means college and the athletics department. John was an excellent coach and an even better friend. He was also a great mentor to all the students and athletes he taught and trained. He treated them all like family and his influence will live on forever. Christina Mauser – who worked as a basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County – is also reported to have died in the crash. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Christina’s husband Matt Mauser wrote on Facebook: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> My children and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mother in a helicopter crash today. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the good wishes that mean so much. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 492px “> u003cimg class = “size-desktop wp-image-751876” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924488-7933565-image-m-36_1580118661117- 482×468.jpg” alt = “Christina Mauser” width = “482” height = “468” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /01/23924488-7933565-image-m-36_1580118661117-482×468.jpg 482w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / 23924488-7933565-image-m-36_1580118661117- 360×350.jpg 360w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/01 / 23924488-7933565-image-m-36_1580118661117-284×276.jpg 284w, https: //www.unilad. Co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924488-7933565-image-m-36_1580118661117 -568×552.jpg 568w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01 /23924488-7933565-image-m-36_1580118661117.jpg 634w “sizes =” (maximale Breite: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” u003cspan class = “m edia-credit “> Christina Mauser / Facebook u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Freunde haben den verstorbenen Piloten des Hubschraubers als Ara Zobayan identifiziert, ein geliebtes Mitglied der Luftfahrtgemeinschaft, das angehende Hubschrauberpiloten unterrichtete zu fliegen. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Aras Freund Jared Yochim hat die folgende Hommage an “einen unglaublichen Piloten, Ausbilder, Charterpiloten und wirklich einen großartigen Mann” geschrieben: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> Der Pilot, der heute Kobe und Crew flog, war meine Freundin Ara Zobayan (weißes Hemd und Krawatte). Viele meiner Freunde waren mit Ara befreundet und nicht nur Piloten. Dies ist das letzte Foto, das ich mit Ara gemacht habe, um den 60. Geburtstag unseres Freundes und Piloten Lorenzo Lamas zu feiern. Es wäre das letzte Bier, das wir gemeinsam tranken. U003c / p> n u003cp> Ara war ein unglaublicher Pilot, Ausbilder, Charterpilot und ein wirklich großartiger Mann. Er war kein typischer egoistischer Hubschrauberpilot, wie die meisten von uns es ehrlich sind. Ara war ein Mann, der immer cool, ruhig und gesammelt blieb. Je mehr Menschen, die Ara kannten, sich über ihn informieren, desto mehr werden Sie professionelle, kalkulierte und liebevolle Worte hören. Er war immer für ein Lachen gut. Der Verlust ist nicht mein, aber eine Gemeinschaft wirklich. Ara hat so viele Menschen beeinflusst und das nur positiv. Es tut mir leid, dass du ihn nie getroffen hast. Du hättest ihn geliebt, das verspreche ich. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp style = “text-align: left; “> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive-fb- post “> n u003cdiv id = ” fb-root “> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cscript async = ” 1 “defer = ” 1 “crossorigin = ” anonymous “src =” https: //connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v5.0 “> u003c / script> u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = ” fb -post “data-href =” https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10218757186272185 “& set = a.2148975055357 & type = 3 & theatre” data-width = “500”> n u003cblockquote cite = “https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10218757186272185” & set = a.2148975055357 & type = 3 “class =” fb-xfbml-parse-ignore “> n u003cp> Die Nachrichten haben hat den Piloten-Namen veröffentlicht, also werde ich ihn jetzt teilen. Der Pilot, der heute Kobe und Crew flog, war mein Freund Ara. Gepostet von href = “#” role = “button” target = “_ blank” rel = ” “nofollow”>Jared Yochimu003c/a> on u003ca href=”https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10218757186272185&set=a.2148975055357&type=3″ target=”_blank ” rel=”nofollow”>Sunday, January 26, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv class= “interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en ” dir=”ltr”>Friends have identified the pilot as u003cbr />Ara Zobayan. Er brachte angehenden Heli-Piloten das Fliegen bei und war in der Luftfahrt sehr beliebt. They wrote “rest easy as you take your final flight to heaven.”u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/KTLA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>@KTLAu003c/a> u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/KobeBryant?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#KobeBryantu003c/a> u003ca href=”https://t.co/8pQ h9eNJTk” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>pic.twitter.com/8pQh9eNJTku003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/ChristinaKTLA/status/1221656582083112960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 27, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>Mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester – described as having been ‘full of mischief and laughter’ – have also died in the crash.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Harbor View Elementar y School Principal has since made the following tribute to these ‘two gorgeous human beings’: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>As folks mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant, I want to take a moment to remember two gorgeous human beings who were with him, Sarah and Payton Chester…u003c/p>nu003cp>As a principal, we work with some a mazing families…the Chesters were one of those…engaged, supportive, encouraging, and full of mischief and laughter…and they had the best kiddos!u003c/p>nu003cp>This family made such a huge impact at Harbor View…they were genuine, kind-hearted, and caring…to the staff, to other families…and yes, especially to me.u003c/p>nu003cp>While the world mourns the loss of a dynamic athlete and humanitarian, I mourn the loss of two people just as important…their impact was just as meaningful, their loss will be just as keenly felt, and our hearts are just as broken.u003c/p>nu003cp>You were both the embodiment of #hvepride, and the world is just a little less without you both in it. May you both Rest In Peace and know the deep impact you had on our lives. You will be so sorely missed.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 480px”>u003cimg class=”size-desktop wp-image-751880″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924522-7933565-image-a-37_1580118729121-470×468.jpg” alt=”Sarah Chester” width=”470″ height=”468″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924522-7933565-image-a-37_1580118729121-470×468.jpg 470w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924522-7933565-image-a-37_1580118729121-140×140.jpg 140w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924522-7933565-image-a-37_1580118729121-352×350.jpg 352w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924522-7933565-image-a-37_1580118729121-277×276.jpg 277w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924522-7933565-image-a-37_1580118729121-555×552.jpg 555w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924522-7933565-image-a-37_158 0118729121.jpg 634w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Instagramu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Many of the articles circulating today will be about Kobe and his enduring legacy. However, it’s crucial we remember and recognise each of the nine unique individuals who have been taken in such a cruel and senseless way.u003c/p>nu003cp>Our thoughts are with the families of all those who died in the helicopter crash at this unimaginably sad time.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.u003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-01-27T11:50:30″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-01-27T11:50:30Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-01-27T11:50:30″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-01-27T11:50:30Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:751790.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751790.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751790.categories.1″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751790.categories.2″,”typename”:”Category” }),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:751790.author”:{“name”:”Julia Banim”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Julia-Banim-Sml.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:751790.categories.0″:{“name”:”News”,”slug”:”news”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:751790.categories.1″:{“name”:”Sport”,”slug”:”sport”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:751790.categories.2″:{“name”:”US News”,”slug”:”us-news”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:751809″:{“id”:”751809″,”staticLink”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/sport/kobe-bryants-oscar-winning-film-dear-basketball-is-more-inspiring-today-than-ever/”,”title”:”Kobe Bryant’s Oscar-Winning Film Dear Basketball Is More Inspiring Today Than Ever”,”summary”:”u003cp>Fans have been remembering Kobe Bryant’s ‘inspirational’ short film, Dear Basketball, just hours after the basketball leg e nd died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others. The 2017 animated short film, written and narrated by Bryant, is based on a letter the basketball legend wrote to The Players’ Tribune in November 2015 u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/sport/kobe-bryants-oscar-winning-film-dear-basketball-is-more-inspiring-today-than-ever/” title=”Read more” >…u003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”body”:”u003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1210px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-751834″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-dear-basketball-1.jpg” alt=”kobe bryant dear basketball 1″ width=”1200″ height=”630″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-dear-basketball-1.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-dear-basketball-1-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-dear-basketball-1-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-dear-baske tball-1-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-dear-basketball-1-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-dear-basketball-1-667×350.jpg 667w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Kobe Inc – Believe Entertainment Groupu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cspan style=”font-weight: bold;”>Fans have been remembering Kobe Bryant’s ‘inspirational’ short film,u003c/span>u003cspan style=”font-weight: bold;”> u003c/span>u003cem style=”font-weight: bold;”>Dear Basketballu003c/em>, ju003cstrong>ust hours after the basketball legend died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others.u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>The 2017 animated short film, written and narrated by Bryant, is based on a letter the basketball legend wrote to u003cem>The Players’ Tribuneu003c/em> in November 2015 announcing his retirement from the game.u0 0 3c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>Dear Basketballu003c/em> won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film at the 2018 Academy Awards, making Bryant the first NBA player to win an Academy Award.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>You can watch the film below:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-youtube”>u003ciframe title=”2018 Oscar winner animation short film | dear basketball | best heart touching animation film” width=”500″ height=”281″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ziUc0OCDmoU?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>u003c/iframe>u003c/div>nu003cp>The film, which was directed and animated by Glen Keane, saw Bryant declare his love for the game, with the player at one point saying: ‘I fell in love with you. A love so deep I gave you my all, from my mind and body to my spirit and soul.’u003c/p>nu003cp>Upon accepting his Oscar at the 2018 awards ceremony, Bryant said: ‘As basketball players, we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble – but I’m glad we get to do a little more than that,’ before paying tribute to his wife and children.u003c/p>nu003cp>At the time, the short was hailed ‘inspirational’, with one critic u003ca href=”https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/dear_basketball/reviews” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow”>writingu003c/a>: ‘A beautifully hand-drawn animation and personal poem that is both impassioned and inspiring.’u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 308 2px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-751861″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant.jpg” alt=”Kobe Bryant” width=”3072″ height=”2205″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant.jpg 3072w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-652×468.jpg 652w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-488×350.jpg 488w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-385×276.jpg 385w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-769×552.jpg 769w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA Imagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Now, following Bryant’s tragic death, fans have been praising u003cem>Dear Basketballu003c/em> once more, with many urging others to give it a watch – regardless of whether they’re basketball fans or not.u003c/p>nu003cp>While one fan described the film as a ‘moving, beautif u l tribute to a life lived for the sport’, urging others to ‘do yourself a favour and watch it’, another said the film ‘just hits different now.’u003c/p>nu003cp>Actor Mark Hamill, who presented Bryant with the Oscar, described the film as a ‘heartfelt love-letter to the game that made him a legend and a superstar’. He added: ‘It was an honour to present him his much-deserved Oscar.’u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Kobe won the Best Animated Short u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/AcademyAward?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#AcademyAwardu003c/a> for writing & narrating u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/DearBasketball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#DearBasketballu003c/a> (music by u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/JohnWilliams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#JohnWilliamsu003c/a>)-It was his heartfelt love-letter to the game that made him a legend & a superstar. It was an honor to present him his much-deserved Oscar.u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoneTooSoon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#GoneTooSoonu003c/a> u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIPGiannaBryant?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#RIPGiannaBryantu003c/a> u003ca href=”https://t.co/ka9raxRYhm” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>pic.twitter.com/ka9raxRYhmu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/HamillHimself/status/1221586370302373889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 27, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Dear Basketball was Kobe Bryant’s love letter to the sport he loved. It has a whole new meaning today…u003c/p>nu003cp> u003ca href=”https://t.co/RfJi7MUiyI” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>pic.twitter.com/RfJi7MUiyIu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— Liam Deacy 🦊 (@Deacyliam) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/Deacyliam/status/1221546284152184833?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 26, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>This seems like a good time to rewatch Dear Basketball. Kobe was one of the most influential sports players of our generation, and it’s sad to see him leave us so soon. At least he left us with this beautiful, little film that will inspire more generations in the coming decades. u003ca href=”https://t.co/lbKhMhkOPJ” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>pic.twitter.com/lbKhMhkOPJu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— David Cuevas still doesn’t have 2020 vision 😤😠 (@ticktockanimate) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/ticktockanimate/status/1221521751856816129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 26, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Heart hurting big time over the news of u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/KobeBryant?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#KobeBryantu003c/a>’s passing…😔 If you haven’t seen his u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oscar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#Oscaru003c/a> winning short, u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/DearBasketball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#DearBasketballu003c/a> (or even if u have), do yourself a favor and watch it. Moving, beautiful tribute to a life lived for the sport. u003ca href=”https://t.co/vy2YodloOs” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>https://t.co/vy2YodloOsu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— Nicole Pacent (@NicolePacent) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/NicolePacent/status/1221543612325888001?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 26, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were among nine people u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/kobe-bryant-dies-in-helicopter-crash-aged-41/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>who died yesterdayu003c/a>, January 26, when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Calabasas, California.u003c/p>nu003cp>It’s believed u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/kobe-bryants-13-year-old-daughter-gianna-was-also-on-board/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Bryant and Gia nnau003c/a> were on their way to one of the teenager’s basketball practices when the crash occurred, along with Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli, and wife Keri Altobelli.u003c/p>nu003cp>The father and daughter are survived by Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, and their three other daughters, Natalia, Bianca and Capri.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 3413px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-751708″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49876491.jpg” alt=”kobe and gianna bryant” width=”3403″ height=”3214″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49876491.jpg 3403w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49876491-496×468.jpg 496w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49876491-371×350.jpg 371w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49876491-292×276.jpg 292w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-conte n t/uploads/2020/01/PA-49876491-584×552.jpg 584w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA Imagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Our thoughts are with the Bryant family and the loved ones of all those who died at this difficult time.u003c/p>nu003cp>Rest in peace.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.u003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-01-27T11:32:38″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-01-27T11:32:38Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-01-27T11:32:38″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-01-27T11:32:38Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:751809.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751809.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751809.categories.1″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-co nt ent/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-dear-basketball-1.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:751809.author”:{“name”:”Lucy Connolly”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Lucy-Connolly.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:751809.categories.0″:{“name”:”Film and TV”,”slug”:”film-and-tv”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:751809.categories.1″:{“name”:”Sport”,”slug”:”sport”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:751793″:{“id”:”751793″,”staticLink”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/celebrity/hundreds-of-kobe-fans-ignored-police-warnings-to-attend-staples-center-vigil/”,”title”:”Hundreds Of Kobe Fans Ignored Police Warnings To Attend STAPLES Center Vigil”,”summary”:”u003cp>Fans mourning the death of Kobe Bryant flocked to the STAPLES Center, home of the LA Lakers, to pay tribute to the late basketball star despite police warnings against visiting the stadium. As the Grammys were taking place at the center last night, police warned fans not to visit the stadium to prevent any disruption u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/celebrity/hundreds-of-kobe-fans-ignored-police-warnings-to-attend-staples-center-vigil/” title=”Read more” >…u003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”body”:”u003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1210px”>u003cimg class=”wp-image-751829 size-full” src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_vigil_staples_center_.jpg” alt=”Hundreds Of Kobe Fans Ignored Police Warnings To Attend STAPLES Center Vigil” width=”1200″ height=”630″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_vigil_staples_center_.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_vigil_staples_center_-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_vigil_staples_center_-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_vigil_st aples_center_-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_vigil_staples_center_-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_vigil_staples_center_-667×350.jpg 667w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA images u003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cspan style=”font-weight: bold;”>Fans mourning the death of Kobe Bryant flocked to the STAPLES Center, home of the LA Lakers, to pay tribute to the late basketball star du003c/span>u003cstrong>espite police warnings against visiting the stadium.u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>As the Grammys were taking place at the center last night, police warned fans not to visit the stadium to prevent any disruption to the awards ceremony.u003c/p>nu003cp>Police had cordoned off the stadium prior to the event for the arrival of hundreds of celebrities, with the ceremony beginning at 5pm local time.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-contai n er alignnone” style=”width: 8266px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-751847″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885136.jpg” alt=”Bryant tribute” width=”8256″ height=”5504″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885136.jpg 8256w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885136-262×175.jpg 262w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885136-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885136-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885136-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885136-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885136-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885136-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885136-525×350.jpg 525w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728p x ” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA images u003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Fans responded by reminding the police the STAPLES Center was in fact ‘the house that Kobe built’, with many choosing to actively ignore their warnings.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>In a tweet, the Los Angles Police Department Head Quarters (LAPD HQ) tweeted: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>u003cspan class=”css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0″>We’re aware of published reports regarding the helicopter crash in Calabasas today & we’re still in the process of confirming with u003c/span>u003cspan class=”r-18u37iz”>@LASDHQ u003c/span>who was on board. As a reminder, the area around the Staples Center is closed due to the Grammys & fans will not be able to access the arena.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>We’re aware of published reports regarding the helicopter crash in Calabasas today & we’re still in the process of confirming with u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/LASDHQ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>@LASDHQu003c/a> who was on board. As a reminder, the area around the Staples Center is closed due to the Grammys & fans will not be able to access the arena.u003c/p>nu003cp>— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/LAPDHQ/status/1221535287047667712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 26, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>Responding to the tweeted, heartbroken basketball fans argued the Grammys should be cancelled and that it wasn’t a night for celebrating.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>One person tweeted: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>Cancel the Grammys and start passing out candles for the 7 day long candle light vigil that needs to happen. Nobody cares about who wins which award right now.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Cancel the Grammys and start passing out candles for the 7 day long candle light vigil that needs to happen. u003c/p>nu003cp>Nobody cares about who wins which award right now.u003c/p>nu003cp>— Zack G. (@zack_g92) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/zack_g92/status/1221537185448546306?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 26, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>Fans weren’t the only ones to visit the centre. LA Lakers player Quinn Cook also went down to pay his respects and looked understandably heartbroken.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Someone who also attended tweeted the photo: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>I didn’t even realize this was Quinn cook until after I took the picture. Quinn has been a die hard laker fan since he was a kid too.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>I didn’t even realize this was Quinn cook until after I took the picture. Quinn ist seit seiner Kindheit ein eingefleischter Fan. u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIPMamba?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#RIPMambau003c/a> u003ca href=”https://t.co/HJOPHHU48R” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>pic.twitter.com/HJOPHHU48Ru003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— Meneses (@Skehps) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/Skehps/status/1221625297834917889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 27, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>Tributes to the late basketball player didn’t just take place at the STAPLES Center, however. Several other places paid tribute to the 41-year-old and his daughter by shining purple and yellow lights – the LA Lakers’ colours.u003c/p>nu003cp>One such place was New York’s Madison Square Garden, along with locations like the Pepsi Center (home of the Denver Nuggets) and the Santa Monica Pier.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>New York City’s Madison Square Garden has been lit up in Lakers colors as a tribute to Kobe Bryant. The 41-year-old NBA star was killed along with several others in a helicopter crash Sunday in California. u003ca href=”https://t.co/ZGlOaPVgAK” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>https://t.co/ZGlOaPVgAKu003c/a> u003ca href=”https://t.co/r3nJ90Sc0D” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>pic.twitter.com/r3nJ90Sc0Du003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— CNN (@CNN) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1221579901356183557?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 26, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>Kobe’s famous number 8 and 24 jerseys were also illuminated in the STAPLES Center during the Grammys to remember the 41-year-old.u003c/p>nu003cp>Seven other people tragically died in the helicopter crash including Bryant’s daughter Gianna, baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, who was believed to have played basketball with Gianna.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have experienced a bereavement and wou ld like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.u003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-01-27T10:13:55″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-01-27T10:13:55Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-01-27T10:57:29″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-01-27T10:57:29Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:751793.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751793.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751793.categories.1″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_vigil_staples_center_.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:751793.author”:{“name”:”Niamh Shackleton”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Niamh-Shackleton.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:751793.categories.0″:{“name”:”Celebrity”,”slug”:”celebrity”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:751 7 93.categories.1″:{“name”:”Sport”,”slug”:”sport”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:751778″:{“id”:”751778″,”staticLink”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/music/tyler-the-creator-calls-out-the-grammys-on-its-racism/”,”title”:”Tyler, The Creator Calls Out The Grammys On Its Racism”,”summary”:”u003cp>Tyler, The Creator has called out the Grammys for its treatment of black artists after accepting his award for Best Rap Album. After winning his first Grammy award for IGOR and delivering a moving speech about how he ‘never felt fully accepted in rap’, Tyler – full name Tyler Gregory Okonma – was asked how u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/music/tyler-the-creator-calls-out-the-grammys-on-its-racism/” title=”Read more” >…u003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”body”:”u003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1210px”>u003cimg class=”wp-image-751802 size-full” src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/tyler-the-creator-grammys-racism-1.jpg” alt=”Tyler, The Creator Calls Out The Grammys On Their Racism” width=”1200″ height=”630″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/tyler-the-creator-grammys-racism-1.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/tyler-the-creator-grammys-racism-1-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/tyler-the-creator-grammys-racism-1-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.c o.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/tyler-the-creator-grammys-racism-1-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/tyler-the-creator-grammys-racism-1-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/tyler-the-creator-grammys-racism-1-667×350.jpg 667w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA Imagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Tyler, The Creator has called out the Grammys for its treatment of black artists after accepting his award for Best Rap Album.u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>After winning his first Grammy award for u003cem>IGORu003c/em> and delivering a moving speech about how he ‘never felt fully accepted in rap’, Tyler – full name Tyler Gregory Okonma – was asked how he felt about the voting process.u003c/p>nu003cp>The artist got candid with his response, making reference to the racial bias that exists within the voting process and referring to his nomination as a ‘backhanded compliment’.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>You can watch his press room interview in full below:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-youtube”>u003ciframe title=”Tyler, The Creator TV/Radio Room Interview | 2020 GRAMMYs” width=”500″ height=”281″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/j5a42MwoYsw?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>u003c/iframe>u003c/div>nu003cp>During the video, the 28-year-old said he was ‘half and half’ on how he felt about the process, stating: ‘On one side I’m very grateful that what I made could just be acknowledged in a world like this.’u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>He continued:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>But also it sucks that whenever we — and I mean guys that look like me — do anything that’s genre-bending or that’s anything they always put it in a rap or urban category. I don’t like that urban word — it’s just a politically correct way to say the n-word to me.u003c/p>nu003cp>So when I hear that, I’m just like why can’t we be in pop? Half of me feels like the rap nomination was just a backhanded compliment. Like, my little cousin wants to play the game. Let’s give him the unplugged controller so he can shut up and feel good about it — that’s what it felt like a bit.u003c/p>nu003cp>B ut another part of me is very grateful that the art that I made could be acknowledged on a level like this when I don’t do the radio stuff. I’m not played in Target. I’m in a whole different world than what a lot of people here listen to.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 3106px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-751787″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49883115.jpg” alt=”Tyler, The Creator” width=”3096″ height=”4352″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49883115.jpg 3096w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49883115-333×468.jpg 333w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49883115-249×350.jpg 249w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49883115-196×276.jpg 196w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49883115-393×552.jpg 393w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA Imagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>The question was posed to Tyler in the light of recent allegations that significant gender and racial bias exists internally at the Recording Academy.u003c/p>nu003cp>Former Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan made the allegations in a complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on January 21, less than a week after she was placed on administrative leave.u003c/p>nu003cp>The complaint accused the Academy of retaliation and voting irregularities, shedding light on the Grammys’ gender imbalance and the music industry’s issues of inequality as a whole. However, in a u003ca href=”https://www.grammy.com/grammys/news/important-message-harvey-mason-jr-chair-board-and-interim-presidentceo” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow”>public statementu003c/a>, the Academy accused Dugan of creating an ‘abusive and bullying’ environment.u003c/p>nu003cp>Many black artists, including Frank Ocean and Kanye West, have declined to submit records for nomination in recent years, often implying the Grammys refuses to acknowledge powerful black artists.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 3510px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-725078″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-48154671.jpg” alt=”Kanye West Says He’s Running For President In 2024″ width=”3500″ height=”2333″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-48154671.jpg 3500w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-48154671-262×175.jpg 262w, https://www.unilad.c o.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-48154671-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-48154671-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-48154671-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-48154671-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-48154671-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-48154671-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-48154671-525×350.jpg 525w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA Imagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Tyler’s fans rushed to social media to agree with him, thanking him for shedding light on an issue that has been hovering in the background for years.u003c/p>nu003cp>One person applauded the artist for speaking up about racism, all the while ‘knowing if he did that he probably never getting nominated again’, w h ile another simply called him ‘a king’.u003c/p>nu003cp>Another said his comments were ‘1000% spot on’, while one Twitter user wrote: ‘Tyler, the creator calling out the racist behaviour of the Grammys despite being a winner is pure class. The racism needs to end in these award shows.’u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>lowkey emotional right now, Tyler’s been my favorite artist since I was old enough to have one. even though the Grammys mean mostly nothing and the categories are built on institutionalized racism it’s still great to see him win. u003ca href=”https://t.co/nzuF1Lqh9Q” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>https://t.co/nzuF1Lqh9Qu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— GABE :*) (@gabeperezmusic) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/gabeperezmusic/status/1221629108171497472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 27, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-conversation=”none” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Beautiful analogy with the controller! u003ca href=”https://t.co/UKPk5D5ktY” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>pic.twitter.com/UKPk5D5ktYu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— Nakoye2K18 (@Nakoye2K18) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/Nakoye2K18/status/1221641939486818304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 27, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>my g tyler got a grammy and called out racism at the same time. a king. truly a king.u003c/p>nu003cp>— leah | #回_LABYRINTH (@spideybbh) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/spideybbh/status/1221698902296055808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 27, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>Congratulations to Tyler on his first Grammy win, and for speaking up for something so important when he could have just celebrated his own (well-earned) achievement and left it at that.u003c/p>nu003cp>What a guy.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.comu003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-01-27T10:08:59″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-01-27T10:08:59Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-01-27T10:08:59″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-01-27T10:08:59Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:751778.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751778.categories.0″,” typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/tyler-the-creator-grammys-racism-1.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:751778.author”:{“name”:”Lucy Connolly”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Lucy-Connolly.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:751778.categories.0″:{“name”:”Music”,”slug”:”music”,”__typename”:”Category”}} .

advertisement