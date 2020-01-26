Lewis Capaldi is coming to THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26 (8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., live ET / 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.
Well-known pop artists – and award nominees – Lewis Capaldi and Tove Lo are officially on site at the 62nd Grammy Awards.
The two artists recently made themselves felt on the red carpet.
Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” is a candidate for the song of the year. Tove Lot’s “Glad He’s Gone” was selected for the best music video. The award ultimately went to Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road”.
Before the show at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, CBS shared photos of the two on the red carpet:
Lewis Capaldi is coming to THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26 (8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., live ET / 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. Tove Lo is coming to the 62nd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., live ET / 5:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Phil McCarten / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.
