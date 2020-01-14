advertisement

Lewis Capaldi opened up on the fact that his ex-girlfriend, Paige Turley, is now a candidate for “Love Island”.

Lewis was on the New Zealand radio station The Edge when asked about Paige.

In the introductory video for the island, she denounced Capaldi and said that newspapers had written that she had inspired her hit song ‘Someone You Love’.

Lewis went out with Paige for more than a year after they met in college.

However, it later emerged that the Scottish blonde was having an affair with Garry Greig, one of Lewis’ closest friends.

In all fairness to Capaldi, he only had nice and very funny words to say about Paige to the hosts of Edge and Dom and Meg.

“I have known her for years,” he said. “We were 18 when we first met, then 19 when we started going out, 20 when we finished going out.

“It was very friendly, the split. But she never told me she was going. It would have been a nice head to head. But I mean, fair play, good luck for her.”

“I’m going to watch this” Come on Paige! Come on! “And when she has a date with a boy, I will go ‘Go ahead, kiss him!’ I hope she wins.

“The price is like 50 big. And I’ll be like ‘Well, listen, you think, they asked you to continue – now I’m not saying I’m the reason – but also, drag me 2 big. “

People have also called Paige’s chastening competitor, Ollie, for cheating in the past when she was found to be unfaithful.

‘Love Island’ continues tonight on Virgin Media One at 9 p.m.

