advertisement

You don’t have to be a fan of Lewis Capaldi The Musician to be a fan of Lewis Capaldi The Man.

Scottish songwriter’s tender tender ballads like “ Someone You Loved ” have won him legions of fans around the world, but so have his quick wit and general “ WTF continues, guy ? type of humor.

His “ all man ” personality was best summed up in his description of what it’s like to be nominated for a Grammy

Now – although “ Someone You Love ” lost to Billie Eilish at last night’s ceremony – he has revealed something hilarious but rather embarrassing that happened in shindig. In short, it seems that it is not yet a household name in the United States.

advertisement

His reaction, of course, was to share it with his 900K + followers on Twitter.

A lady from the Grammys just went up and offered to sit down because she thought I was one of the people who sits on the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to go to the bathroom 😂😂 😂😂😂😂 #GRAMMYs

– Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) January 27, 2020

He also tweeted relatable content earlier today:

#GRAMMYs BABY !!! pic.twitter.com/iEqZHkTNnp

– Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) January 26, 2020

Never change, Lewis.

.

advertisement