It is so often the case that musicians, actors, anyone – when nominated for an award, they speak of the humility of feeling.

“Oh, being nominated alongside this or that is so humiliating …”, “I couldn’t believe it, I didn’t know what to do …” – we’ve heard almost all the variations on that in the last twenty years. It’s boring, it’s commonplace, everyone has heard it before.

Lewis Capaldi, however, is here trying to connect with people in a way that we can all understand. Asked about his feelings about the appointment during a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood, Capaldi described it this way.

“You know what? If I could describe it. It’s like … imagine, eating right, whole chicken. Imagine eating whole chicken with parmesan. Lying down. What’s on your TV? explained.

“You are lying there. Your stomach is swollen. The TV is on. And you think,” You know what? It’s life. “You don’t think about going to the bathroom later, which won’t look pretty after the chicken.”

This is, frankly, the most comparable and identifiable description we have ever heard of for a Grammy nomination, and damn it if we don’t want him to win it now, then he will tell you what it is when he will win it. If nothing else, it will act as an illuminating experience for all of us.

Capaldi is in the running for the song of the year – his very first nomination – at this year’s Grammys, confronting him against Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Lizzo.

The Grammys are taking place this evening, and we will have the full list of winners, coverage of the night and photo galleries in the morning.

