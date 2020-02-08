advertisement

Leverkusen have won their last three Bundesliga games, scoring five goals each. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Leverkusen vs Dortmund

BayArena, Leverkusen

Saturday, 08-02-2020 @ 20:30

Ref: Markus Schimdt

Borussia Dortmund have scored more than 2.5 goals in six of their last seven Bundesliga games. Borussia Dortmund have scored more than 2.5 goals in each of their last four games against Bayer Leverkusen. Bayer Leverkusen have failed to score in just two of their last 12 Bundesliga games. Borussia Dortmund have kept only two clean sheets in their 10 away Bundesliga games.

Bayer Leverkusen will welcome Borussia Dortmund to kick off the German Bundesliga on Saturday evening this weekend. Leverkusen hopes to close the five-point gap between them and Dortmund, Saturday’s visitors, this weekend.

However, Dortmund will be riding a surge after its impressive streak in recent weeks.

Dortmund are currently on a three-game winning streak in the Bundesliga. They have won all of their Bundesliga games so far after the winter holidays. In addition, Dortmund have been the best Bundesliga team in the last eight games. In the last eight games, they have scored 19 points, which is higher than any other club in the Bundesliga.

On top of that, Dortmund has done well against Bayer Leverkusen in recent history. Dortmund have won each of their last four games against Bayer Leverkusen in all competitions. They hope to continue this impressive series of form during the match on Saturday.

Dortmund have been one of the most impressive teams in the Bundesliga on goal this season. They have accumulated the second most goals in the Bundesliga so far this season. They have scored a total of 56 goals in 20 Bundesliga games. They also scored a total of 20 goals in their 10 away Bundesliga games before Saturday’s game.

Dortmund have been particularly impressive on goal in recent weeks. In the last eight Bundesliga games, they have scored a total of 30 goals. It is at least five more goals than any other Bundesliga club.

Dortmund have scored more than 2.5 goals in six of their last seven Bundesliga games.

They have also scored more than 2.5 goals in each of their last four competitive games against Bayer Leverkusen. This includes their impressive 4-0 victory over Leverkusen earlier this season. We think Dortmund can be difficult to keep quiet over goal this weekend.

The other Bundesliga matches on Saturday

-Wolfsburg vs Dusseldorf @ 5.30pm

-Bremen vs Union Berlin at 5.30 p.m.

-Hertha Berlin vs Mainz at 5.30 p.m.

-Freigburg vs Hoffenheim @ 5:30 p.m.

-Schalke vs Paderborn @ 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, 09-02-2020

-Monchengladbach vs Cologne at 5.30 p.m.

-Bayern vs Leipzig at 8 p.m.

Friday result

-Francfort 5-0 Augsburg

