advertisement

Fossil fuel companies must be held accountable

I write to say that I appreciate G.D. Maxwell, who addresses the problem of climate change; However, I do not agree that fossil fuel companies should not be held accountable (“Maxed Out”). PiqueJanuary 23).

I was on the council when the decision was made to send a letter to the fossil fuel companies asking for accountability, and it is one of the decisions that I am proud of (as opposed to CNG buses to support and allow the subsequent expansion of the natural gas infrastructure in Whistler (developments including external heating).

advertisement

We should all make changes, but the options available have been somewhat constrained by fossil fuel companies who have been aware of the effects of their products for some time and are sometimes delaying progress.

Businesses work to make a profit, and since the costs of climate change are borne by others, fossil fuel businesses have no reason to change their decision-making systems.

Municipal costs of climate change include the effects of a changing climate, the increase in disaster events, increased insurance costs, programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and measures to adapt to climate change.

These costs are significant.

Think about how much Whistler spent on FireSmart programs alone, not to mention flooding, tourism planning for future winter weather, water conservation, and many other issues that are directly related to or exacerbated by climate change.

Organizations must include these costs in their decision making to make the system a working system across from Solutions for climate change, rather than those that continue to reward companies for externalizing these costs and increasing our climate debt.

To follow Max’s analogy, we should hold the candy makers accountable, knowing that candy is problematic, that it affects not only the candy eaters, but the world, covered up these facts and funded groups to deny that Confectionery is a problem, to ensure that there are no alternatives to candy, governments have been working hard to increase candy sales and subsidies for more candy, funded political parties with the intention of increasing candy sales, and preventing measures to address candy sales at every global meeting on the subject.

While we have to make all of the changes, we also need to look at where the overall system has failed and correct those issues.

As the rejection of climate change is no longer effective, the next defense that companies use for fossil fuels seems to be to blame.

Let us go beyond that, because to exist in Canada means to create greenhouse gases and repair the systems. Including a product’s downstream costs in manufacturing costs is a square of an entire, large quilt that we need to address this issue.

Another will change the policies of the federal, state and local governments. For those interested in reducing fossil fuel consumption, Stand Earth launched the SAFE Cities (Stand Against Fossil Fuel Expansion) movement to drive change and support policy. More information is available at www.stand.earth/SAFE.

Sue Maxwell // Whistler

The Fed has to say no to the development of tarsands

(This letter was sent to Patrick Weiler, Sea to Sky Liberal MP, and Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of the Environment Pique.)

I am certain that you are aware of all the data related to the Tier Resources (Frontier Project) extension proposed by Teck Resources and encouraged by the Alberta government. This proposal means that Canada may not be able to meet its Paris Agreement commitments and I do not think I need to go into further detail.

Hopefully, what you are also considering are the ramifications for both riding and for a future of liberal thinking and decision making in British Columbia if you are under pressure to agree to this project.

In my equestrian sport (Sea to Sky), 71 percent voted for candidates who had an action plan for the climate crisis. The numbers in North Vancouver are similar, albeit a little less.

In my experience, these voters take care of their own actions with regard to the environment, recycle, want a world with reduced plastics, are enthusiastic about switching to electric cars, even if they have not yet made the switch, and they certainly understand the danger further changes to Sea to Sky, where our summer temperature is already rising significantly more than the expected 1.5 ° C.

None of the measures that an individual can take, not even as a collective, will reduce the doubling of tar sands proposed by the Alberta and Teck government. Approval of this project will send your voters the message that we will consider climate change in a few years – maybe if it is too late.

Approval can be so daunting that I believe that many will forego personal actions and resort to older ways. Why buy an electric car when our carbon footprint will still increase?

Discouraged voters sometimes get complacent.

Some of your political analysts may assume that you both have sufficient leeway to survive, and both the NDP and the Greens may actually be ineligible here.

However, a discouraged center and a left center in every ride can easily mean that the right (in this case the Conservatives) wins a majority sufficient to be able to ride. For the climate crisis that is already ahead of us, even a short tenure from a conservative government will likely cost us the tight window we have to avert a much bigger problem than we already did.

Please help your colleagues understand that if the government does not take the big steps, we cannot encourage individual Canadians to take care of the environment, especially the climate.

Please stop the Teck proposal. You have the necessary support.

Alan G. Whitney // Piper

An accident waiting to happen

There is a terrible accident waiting to be happened on Highway 99 in Nairn Falls.

It would undoubtedly also be tragic since children would inevitably be involved.

A few years ago, the rulers decided to build a parking lot at the entrance to the falls to help the hordes of tourists heading to our counterpart to Niagara. Now that it is winter, the person in charge has locked the gate to the parking lot, forcing skiers and winter guests to park on the short access road and on the motorway.

Granted, they open the gates to weekly Jackrabbits ski sessions, but parking is arbitrary and dangerous for the rest of the time.

In the meantime, the new parking lot is empty.

You will likely tell us that the parking lot is too difficult to plow, but a number of volunteers have offered their services to do so. Many of us saw cars parked in the snow at the entrance of the waterfalls, where little children frolic.

What will the authorities say if one of these precious little people is gone?

It was simply out of the question that it was too difficult to unlock the gate and plow the parking lot?

Nigel Mathews // Pemberton

Pemberton Library thanks departing board members

The recent Pemberton Library Annual General Meeting on January 28 was the resignation of some of our trustees, including Judith Walton and Cindy Filipenko.

Judith and Cindy joined the board at the same time. They were both important board members who have seen the library through many changes.

Judith was Chairman of the Board for six of the eight years. She has brought her heart and soul to the library. We will lack all of your experience and commitment.

Cindy was on the board for eight years. During these years she served as the vice chair and was our resident word-maker. Your path with words and passion for the library will be missing as well as your contagious laugh.

With the end of 2019 we also see the departure of Meg Gallop. Meg has been on the board for 30 years. We thank all of these people for their time and effort to make the library the center of the community.

Finally, we would like to thank our library director Emma Gillis for her work to support the trustees.

We look forward to another incredible year in the library.

Carmen Praine, Chair of the PDPL Board // Pemberton

Mathletes thanks

We are lucky enough to live in a strong, supportive community.

And on behalf of the Mathletes on the WSS Math Team, I would like to thank Creekbread and the community for our fundraiser – people like Whistler Golf Club, Dr. Andrea Bologna and Whistler Pilates always Say “yes” immediately when we ask for donations.

We have raised donations for the Whistler Secondary School (WSS) math competition grant. We also save that we can travel back to take part in the Canadian Math Team competition in Waterloo.

We hope to have enough to keep up in 2021.

We are very grateful for regular community support from Nesters, Blenz, Whistler Source for Sport, Samurai-Sushi, Escape Whistler, Vail Resorts, Coast Mountain Photography and the Nicklaus North Golf Course.

We are also grateful to new supporters this year, including All Seasons Grill, Fresh St. Market and Vallea Lumina.

We are aware that Whistler is a small community. The support from these companies is all the more remarkable given that they are constantly asked for donations.

We would particularly like to thank all WSS parents, employees and friends who came to our event. We are very grateful for your support and feel very happy to live in such a supportive and enthusiastic community.

Many thanks from all WSS mathematicians! Storms go!

Gina Mollicone-Long // Piper

advertisement