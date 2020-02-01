advertisement

Support for those who fight Australian bushfires

At Whistler Blackcomb, we closely watched the Australian bush fires and looked for ways to help.

Vail Resorts and the Epic Promise Foundation have provided disaster relief to our colleagues at our three resorts in Australia.

On January 12th, our team hosted a Whistler Helps Australia event at GLC to raise funds for relief efforts. Given our connection to Australia through our staff and guests, Australia Day seemed another perfect opportunity to raise funds.

We partnered with the Whistler Fire Rescue Service and on behalf of Whistler Blackcomb, I would like to thank them for helping us collect donations at Skier’s Plaza on Sunday, January 26th. Together, we raised $ 1,766 to support the Australian Fire Brigade and Red Cross.

We thank you for all generous donations, including cash from the United States, Australia and the European Union!

A big thank you from all of us at Whistler Blackcomb to our guests and our community for the success of the day!

Sarah McCullough // Director, Community and Government Relations, Whistler Blackcomb

Drivers must be responsible

I just read your article on ICBC and you are right (Pique, “Auto Insurance Guilty”, Jan. 23).

Insurance companies can only spend so much money – the premiums we pay.

For winter tires, winter tires beyond the lower mainland are mandatory for the winter months. In the lower mainland, where we don’t usually see much snow or ice on the streets, this is an expensive undertaking for some people.

What would happen if ICBC were to decide that insurance would be void if you drive with normal tires and have an accident on snow or icy roads?

People have to take responsibility for themselves.

If people are fast, then no insurance. You could make people more responsible for their own actions. The bottom line would help.

Arthur Weinstein // Whistler

Action is now needed

I was asked to write to Vail Resorts and Whistler’s community after reading the letter to the editor Randi Kruse wrote to Pique newsmagazine (Issue 23 January): Encourage readers to improve Whistler Blackcomb / Vail Resorts and Whistler’s Municipality’s waste management efforts and sometimes make difficult decisions by providing visitors and locals with ethical and sustainable food services, shopping, and transportation to offer .

We can and we have to do better.

We need to realize our special position as a resort where we can reach millions of people every year and show them that we are trying to make a difference in one country Great way,

Regarding another letter to the editor in the same issue of January 23 Pique by Ken Achenbach – maybe some of the Climate Emergency Tax (CET) proposed by Ken could be used to make our buses free for all visitors and locals alike.

I imagine that our amazing young people, who are helping to make this resort work, not only significantly reduce local traffic, but also the additional $ 50 a month that a bus pass costs to carry in their pockets stay, would love.

Thank you for all the efforts you make as a company and community leader, and please know that most people have been shown to want more effective local action to address this climate emergency now!

Angela Mellor // Piper

Martin Luther Who?

I heard several stories this week about Edge cardholders who went to Whistler on Saturday morning, January 18th, to ski for the day.

Due to the bad weather and high volume, they had to endure a very arduous and difficult three-hour journey on the Sea to Sky Highway. They then had to stand in line for (more than) 30 minutes because the mountain constantly had problems with painfully long and unbearable lifts.

After surviving all of this and finally reaching the RFID gate, these loyal passport holders were denied entry to the hill and asked to buy a full-day pass (or go home!).

Apparently Vail Resorts includes the Martin Luther King (MLK) day with Christmas holidays and the weekend on family day as a “holiday” during which access is restricted.

I’m a season pass holder (so that didn’t affect me directly). I am (obviously) a big admirer of MLK. However, I find it completely unreasonable and insensitive for Vail Resorts to expect Canadians to know when this holiday is due (at least by emailing these passport holders) or to restrict access to the mountain that day.

For Canadians, this is just a normal skiing weekend. The imposition of this restriction is just another example of the Americanization of our beloved Whistler Blackcomb and further evidence that Vail Resorts is not in touch with the local community and Canadian customs.

Fail Vail.

Ben Cherniavsky // Vancouver

