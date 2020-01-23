advertisement

We live in a climate emergency. Instead of talking, we have to act now! We have to work for the planet!

(There are) ways we can do this:

• Stop using disposable products such as gasoline and diesel. Electric vehicles are imperfect, but they offer a cleaner alternative.

• Get together as a community and change the climate talk. We have to focus on the “cost of living” (life: as a person, city and planet);

• Whistler should declare a climate emergency and charge an annual climate emergency tax (CET) of $ 250 to $ 500 on each property in the community.

The proposed CET would only be used by BC Hydro to create, maintain and supply free electricity to the Sea-to-Sky region for electric vehicles. By building an extensive network of Level 3 DC fast chargers, drivers can charge their cars, SUVs, and soon pickups, semi-trailers, vans, and buses anytime, anywhere, without waiting. Enable the local Whistler community to make changes to electric vehicles.

This would have a secondary benefit: it would significantly reduce the cost of living and make life in Whistler and British Columbia more affordable. This would save the average driver thousands of dollars a year, money he spent on gasoline / diesel – at a cost of $ 250-500 per household. It would also show how seriously whistlerites are doing what we can to tackle climate change. Visitors will be thrilled to see how we not only reduce our local footprint, but also the footprint of our guests, who often travel by plane.

Does $ 250 to $ 500 per household seem too drastic? Well, desperate times require desperate measures. We would not be the first community to cost so much money.

A typical example: in 1941 a dam was built in Banff National Park, which raised the water level on Lake Minnewanka by 30 meters and flooded the village of Minnewanka Landing. While this was drastic, it was necessary to provide the energy that the war industries in Alberta needed to win World War II.

Like winning the Second World War, we are at a crucial turning point in history and need a dramatic step that is something “crazy” like building a dam and diving into a city.

With Whistler’s track record of changing the game in many ways, we’re the damned city that does it.

When cities, provinces and countries see Whistler create a public sector infrastructure program, they will follow suit by using our money where our mouth is after CET, as it is a benefit to the community and the planet.

The commitment to CET and its development puts Whistler consumers in the driver’s seat instead of being a role model for companies like the current oil industry that other communities have to follow.

If things continue to develop as they are, electric cars will soon be as expensive to refuel as petroleum. Where are these profits going? In the pockets of companies and their shareholders. This would turn upside down with the introduction of CET.

The people in British Columbia own BC Hydro, so CET would not flow into corporate coffers, but into the necessary infrastructure to build a better future for our province and the world.

What about those who don’t believe in climate change or who don’t care about the environment?

The best way to get people to make changes is to populate them for free. Be cheap, be environmentally conscious, don’t believe or don’t believe in climate change, it doesn’t matter.

Who wouldn’t want to cut their transportation costs drastically and spend $ 4.80 to $ 9.60 a week compared to thousands of dollars a year? It’s a no-brainer, and that’s exactly what has to happen to get drivers to make changes and make refilling free. Stand up for the planet with fewer than two specialty coffees a week.

Citing this fee has a domino effect: the more electric vehicles are sold, the faster the price drops and “going green” becomes more affordable.

It will soon be cheap to be environmentally conscious. All that matters is that we – as a community – are now acting and working for the planet.

Whistler is known for its groundbreaking developments and the introduction of CET would make Whistler stand out again and show that we are the global leader in combating climate change.

Let us lead the rest of the sea and hopefully to the local governments of Sky, the province, the country and the world who are following our example.

Ken Achenbach // Whistler

Epic hot air?

As I celebrate my 10th winter in Whistler, I am grateful for all the great people who are now friends, the incredible natural playground on my doorstep and the opportunities to secure the future of this beautiful community.

Access to the playground is of course subject to a fee.

In retrospect, our family has spent approximately $ 50,000 on access services over the past decade, and yet a tiny fraction of that money has been invested in nature conservation programs.

(Whistler Blackcombs) The epic promise is nowhere near what is needed and we run out of time.

It’s both the small and the big things that get under my skin. The fact that on a busy weekend there are often only disposable cups and the employees raise their hands apologetically when asked to do so.

Waste disposal has to start much higher than just separating what’s left on the tray.

From ethical products in gift shops to packages promoting buses and cars, Whistler Blackcomb has a myriad of ways to demonstrate Epic Promise’s leadership.

Why is it not everyone’s job at Whistler Blackcomb to achieve sustainable business operations and why are managers not responsible for climate change metrics?

How can the resort community Whistler (RMOW) ask more of Whistler Blackcomb to achieve our community energy and climate change goals, and where are the opportunities for community engagement promised by the RMOW last November?

Thanks for the thoughtful piece in the last week Pique about the impact of flying (“On the fly: Against the dependence of our and the ski industry on flying”, Jan. 16 www.piquenewsmagazine.com). I hope we see more of this kind of reporting on critical climate crises.

For anyone who is careful, it is clear that the real cost of the ski industry is borne by our children. Yes, we should all take personal measures to reduce our CO2 emissions, but the government and the companies we support through taxes and purchases also have a significant responsibility.

Let us make 2020 the year that we demand better. Write to Whistler Blackcomb: EpicPromise@vailresorts.com, write to the RMOW Council: corporate@whistler.ca. No one else will do this for you, and no, you don’t have to be an expert. Do it today.

Randi Kruse // Piper

Address the tourist we don’t want

G. D. Maxwell was captured by this small, exclusive group of long-term residents who believe Whistler is only for people like them (Maxed Out, January 9, www.piquenewsmagazine.com).

Citizens who are neither cycling nor skiing and not equipped with the latest Arc’teryx are not welcome.

He dismisses those who come for the day to enjoy the mountains as “tick box tourists”, definitely a species lower than himself and his special friends.

Get out of your bladder, G.D.

Christine Lattey // Piper

Furthermore

I was planning to give Funday classes at Meadow Park Sports Center at 10 a.m. on Sunday (January 19), but due to the freezing conditions, number 10 buses and all northbound buses from the village did not go exactly as I intended Time to go there and get stuck in the village.

Michael, the bus driver who drives north 20 times, has done everything to ensure that I get to work on time.

It was thanks to him that Sunday Funday could take place, and on behalf of me and the Meadow Park members who attended the class, thank you, Michael. You are the best!

Louise O’Brien // Piper

