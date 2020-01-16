advertisement

Creekside intersection needs signage

I use the creekside crossing every day, mainly to get from the husky side to the mountain side.

I can’t even keep track of how many times I was wiped almost sideways (in my vehicle) because the number of drivers doesn’t know that the right turn lane is not a through lane. At least once a week, the drivers drive straight on the right-hand lane.

Finally, a local taxi drove almost directly into my vehicle. This was a big problem because these drivers should absolutely know which lanes lead in which direction. (I contacted the company accordingly.)

This is due to the lack of signage in winter as the arrows painted on the street are hidden under snow, ice and wear and tear in spring.

The fact that this is also the case in summer when a vehicle sits above the arrows shows that the painted arrows are simply not sufficient to ensure that the driver knows which lane is leading in which direction.

A simple solution would be to put a sign above the traffic light that shows the direction of the lane.

After using this intersection daily (last year), I am shocked that no serious accidents have occurred yet.

I would like to find a solution for this as soon as possible so that I feel safe again with this crossing.

Chanel Greenlaw // Piper

Whistler is so much more than the beautiful mountains

Do you know when you have a bad day or a bad moment, or maybe many things go wrong at the same time?

I like to get out of negativity and walk into positivity, and I do that by going outside, going out in nature, and appreciating this wonderful resort that I live in. But in reality it’s so much more – it’s the local people who come together when you need help.

Friends, words cannot express how humble I feel for all the support you have given me. I only cry when I write because I am overwhelmed by the generosity and love of this city.

My name is Linda Epp. The past year was a bit of a challenge for me because I was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, had to undergo eye surgery for retinal detachment, and then I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

All of them are treatable.

My eye and breast surgery was successful. The good news is that I don’t need chemotherapy, just radiation. I hope that I can have brain surgery before radiation. The duration of my overcoming and healing is still to be determined. I see the whole chain of events mentally positive. As i want to say “I can do this!”

First of all I would like to thank one of the dearest friends that one can wish for, the beautiful Angie Nolan. Thank you for setting up the GoFundMe page, which has helped me survive in the past few months.

Thank you to everyone who donated. You have no idea what it means to me and how you helped me heal during this time (gofundme.com/f/help-linda-fight-breast-cancer-and-brain-surgery).

Angie, you were my rock for so long and lifted me up when I felt depressed. I love you my friend. Thank you very much.

I would also like to thank The Beacon Pub & Eatery for organizing a fundraiser for me that took place on December 19, 2019. You are all incredible! The effort you put into organizing the event for me is incredible.

Cass Novak, I love you, my friend. Thank you for coming up with a fundraiser for me in my favorite place. Many thanks to the management team who were all involved in organizing the event. Danny Stewart, Jan Madsen, Gordon Auld and all the staff, they all make my day when I see your smiling faces.

Thank you very much, Lisa Geddes, for asking my talented musician friends to participate in the fundraiser. it was Epos! Many thanks to Stephen Vogler, Raj Das, Sean Rose and Robin Ferrier.

I am overwhelmed by the number of local companies that have contributed their products and provided gift vouchers for the silent auction. This community is so special to me and I am so happy to live here as I go through this healing journey.

Many thanks to all contributors for my fundraiser. I have no words … except for your generosity. Again I’m really humble. All of these great donations are listed on my GoFundMe page as thanks and appreciation.

Wow, what a fun evening and what great prices!

Greetings to Matt Hall from Whislife. We have been working together since I created a logo called EPPic, which is printed on hoodies, hoods, etc., and the part proceeds go to families fighting cancer in the sea to the sky.

Whistler, I am so blessed to live here as I go through this journey in my life. Although I don’t have a family here, my friends and the community have proven to be my family – feel the love back. Thank you very much.

Linda Epp, a.k.a. EPPic Linda // Whistler

