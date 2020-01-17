advertisement

Sir, – Once again, a prominent member of Scotland, supported by the Conservatives in Union, deplores these pages to deplore the fact that our democratically elected Prime Minister dares to defend the rights of Scottish citizens.

Martin Redfern (Letters, January 14) is also shocked that a British government, funded by English, Welsh, Irish and Scottish taxpayers, will provide “the salaries and expenses of each deputy and separatist deputy elected to the SNP and MSP”.

As a supporter of the Conservatives, Mr. Redfern is obviously convinced that Scottish taxpayers are paying the bill for his favorite party, even though he has been rejected by the Scots for over 60 years.

The argument of this gentleman is that democracy in Scotland ended in 2014.

Rather embarrassing, in 2019 the Westminster parliament unanimously adopted the “claim of law for Scotland”, which declares “this house… recognizes the sovereign right of the Scottish people to determine the form of government best suited to its needs”.

Mr. Redfern and his coterie of fellow Conservatives must recognize the fact that the form of government preferred by the majority in Scotland is not the one he supports and stop teaching us about their minority position.

Scotland is a partner in a bipartite union. We have the same right to leave this union as England to leave the European Union.

Any denial of this right will, in its own words, “undermine democracy”.

Ken Clark.

15 Thorter Way,

Dundee.

The truth about Scotland’s position in 2020

Sir, – Martin Redfern (Definition of democracy, Letters, January 14) has finally lost it!

He complains that “the British government has not only accepted the SNP, which has the raison d’être of dismantling the United Kingdom, as government, but has funded it for 13 years”.

Where do i start?

It is not for the British government to accept or reject the governing party chosen by the Scottish people for the Scottish Parliament.

Regarding funding, does Mr. Redfern not know that the Scots also pay taxes which help finance the establishment of Westminster and their imperial delusions, at a cost massively higher than Holyrood?

Redfern then added insult to injury by complaining that Scotland was “allowed” to hold a referendum in 2014.

The 2014 referendum was voluntarily granted by the British government, to put us in our place, assuming that there was “no demand for independence in Scotland”, as we understand it now, and what shock they received.

He then suggests that the elected Scottish Parliament does not have a democratic mandate to govern, which is clearly absurd.

He ignores the fact that our new Prime Minister was appointed by a small cabal of wealthy elderly people living in the south of England, and he and his government were vehemently rejected by Scotland in the recent general elections.

He then complains that the Scottish government ignores the result of the 2014 referendum: this is false.

They and the Scottish people accepted, perhaps reluctantly, the result of 2014, on the basis presented, according to which we would have the most powerful decentralized Parliament in the world.

But what we have now is a completely different beast.

A right-wing English nationalist cabal, which scorns Scotland, if any, with contempt, led by a charlatan, supported by the power of dubious money, who chose to deliberately ruin the country by separating us from the larger market world trade, our friends and neighbors in Europe, and leaving us at the mercy of Trump’s rapacious regime, all against the clearly expressed will of the Scottish people.

On second thought, perhaps Mr. Redfern has not lost the intrigue: perhaps he is just bidding for his Scotland as masters of the Union, and preparing the ground for the attack on our Scottish Parliament by the new government of Westminster, eager to neutralize any opposition to their devious plans.

The Mackays.

5 Carmichael gardens,

Dundee.

Stone of Scone’s inevitable fate

Sir, – as Perth City Hall seems like a difficult place to lay the rock, it is likely that the eventual winners in the battle on stone will be, as Dr. Norman Watson amusingly suggests ( Letters, January 9), Edinburgh.

When deconcentration was obtained, a golden opportunity was missed not to implant the new Scottish Parliament and the seat of power halfway between the two major cities of Scotland, in Stirling, but of course at that time void elsewhere, but Edinburgh has been considered.

Since then, bad decisions have cost taxpayers millions. An overpriced government building, the tramway debacle and the Royal Bank of Scotland, for example, bailed out.

The Forth Bridge became overloaded and a replacement bridge was hastily built, mainly to serve the airport and the routes to Edinburgh. We read (in The Courier on January 9) that the planned number of trips across the Forth is soon to reach six million. How long will it take before there are pleas for another crossing to reduce congestion?

A myriad of institutions, many of which attract public funds, have thrived in the capital, so it’s not surprising that house prices have jumped in Edinburgh.

Recent discoveries in astronomy have shown that in space, little can escape the attraction of a “black hole”. Likewise, London and the south-east exert an influence on England; in Scotland, it seems that gravity is stronger south of Forth. And it could be the same with the stone of Scone.

A small piece of historic rock that will likely remain in Edinburgh.

Sandy Main.

Quarryhill, Kinloch,

Blairgowrie.

Rotten state of Scottish rugby

Sir, – At first glance, Steve Scott’s report is alarming.

There is indeed something rotten at the heart of Scottish Rugby, with a failure of good governance and accountability.

The extraordinary escalation of CEO compensation from £ 455,000 in 2018 to £ 933,000 now and the awarding of a new contract approximately two years before the expiration of his current contract are symptomatic of “I will tell you scratch your back if you scratch mine. “

Although a CEO, he has a chief operating officer whose salary, combined with that of two other highly paid colleagues, has also more than doubled in two years.

And all this against a backdrop of a substantial drop in profits as well as the disappointing performance of the Scottish team on the field. Scandalous!

There is an obvious source of money that should be invested in the game.

C J Allan.

Mansefield,

Tealing, Dundee.

Snowblowers in high winds?

Sir, – I was walking in Brechin recently, despite the winds blowing up to 50 mph.

Going down Bridge Street, I heard council workers with machines.

Believe it or not, they were out with leaf blowers. Picking up the litter on Drumachlie Loan or higher up the road to Trinity, where she stayed for months, might have been a more productive use of their time.

J A Watt.

Greenbank

Park Road, Brechin.

