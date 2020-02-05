advertisement

Sir, – I note with interest that the Scottish Greens are focusing on the environment when they name the price of their support to the SNP, with regard to the imminent budget of the Scottish government.

We must all take into account the science regarding the need to reduce our CO2 emissions, and we must all be aware that in Scotland, CO2 emissions from transport are increasing and are the biggest contributor to greenhouse gases.

The main planned road construction program in Scotland has a combined cost of around £ 6.5 billion – a duel for the A9 and A96 at £ 3 billion each, plus the Cross Tay Link Road and two roundabouts at Longmans and Sheriffhall.

advertisement

This 6.5 billion pounds is a lot of money, but unfortunately, it is not the final cost.

Scientific reports on weather conditions in 2050 – hot temperatures, droughts, flash floods, stronger winds and rising sea levels – tell us that Scotland will have to spend much, much more than that in the near future.

These additional future expenses are intended to protect our current infrastructure, to mitigate the rise in CO2 emissions, partly created by the additional traffic on these new routes.

These infrastructure preparations must start now; they cannot wait until 2050 when it is too late.

Delaying these provisions simply makes no environmental or economic sense.

Why should we pay twice as much – once to cause damage to the environment and then to repair the damage we just caused to the planet?

The government’s current proposal to build even more roads to alleviate congestion is the exact equivalent of the NHS recommending buying the next size of clothing as a cure for obesity.

We have set ambitious CO2 emission reduction targets, we have declared a climate emergency, so leave us a transportation plan that achieves these critical targets.

I sincerely hope that all political parties, not just the Greens, will deal with this issue with the urgency it deserves.

This double blow of waste must be avoided now.

Iain MacDonald.

56 Grove Road,

Broughty ferry.

“Fearful” retirees who vote no

Sir, – The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recently released a graph showing the value of retirement pensions for their 35 members and a few others.

On the list of 51 countries, the United Kingdom comes in 50th position.

British pensioners receive only 29% of a working salary at retirement, compared to an OECD average of 63% and a European average of 71%.

So much for Westminster’s tax assessment.

Despite this, in the latest YouGov poll which showed that 51% of Scottish voters were in favor of independence, a breakdown of the figures shows that voters over the age of 65 are increasingly likely to vote to stay in the union with England.

I can’t understand this attitude – don’t they have children and grandchildren to consider?

Are they so fearful and attached to the status quo that they do not have the spine to try to improve their lot and that of their children?

I am well past retirement age, but I would never think twice before taking the opportunity to improve my situation and that of my adopted country.

A right-wing Westminster government will never have the best interests of Scotland at heart.

At best, we are just a cash cow to help pay the huge interest charges on the UK national debt, currently £ 100,000 per minute.

Independence is the natural state of a country, so let’s take this opportunity to come with both hands.

Tony Perridge.

29, chemin Attadale,

Inverness.

Measure twice, cut once

Sir, – Measure twice, cut once.

This is a principle that I was taught in secondary education – it applies nicely to practical subjects, but it also has a wider scope when making other decisions.

On February 4, 2020, the Scottish Parliament will finally debate the Non-Domestic Fares (Scotland) Bill, which provides for the abolition of fee relief for all independent schools in Scotland, with the exception of special schools and specialized music schools.

Has the Scottish Parliament seriously considered the possibility of imposing additional charges on these precious independent schools?

Having attended one of these independent schools for at least 15 years, these schools generally achieve higher academic results and often produce the leaders of tomorrow in business, science and government.

How many independent schools would be forced to close or how many families would be unable to bear the increase in school fees?

What would be the additional burdens and disruption to the public education system due to the influx of additional pupils if these schools and / or families using independent schools were to be pressured to change, for example in Perthshire, where resources are already exhausted?

Has the Scottish government even considered raising incomes and ignored the broader long-term implications – that is, checked its measures before cutting?

John D Wilkin.

89 Sauchenbush Road,

Kirkcaldy.

Bad grounds for schools

Sir, – The Bill on Non-Domestic Fares (Scotland), passed by the Scottish Parliament, is as follows:

Educational discrimination. Why choose specialized music schools for continuous relief? Music is an admirable talent, but only one of the many areas of excellence in private schools in Scotland.

Socially discriminatory. Why choose schools funded by charities for this harsh treatment from the thousands of Scottish charities whose right to non-national tariff relief helps their charitable goals?

Poorly designed economy. How many small private schools, receiving no state funding but relying on fees and donations, will be forced to close, which will put more pressure on the public school system?

Politically motivated. To quell the popular clamor for so-called social equality. It is high time that moral and ethical integrity become a fundamental ingredient of Scottish law, instead of popularism catching the votes.

Bernard M Lindberg.

12 Cutstraw Road,

Stewarton.

COP26 and expectations

Sir, – Boris Johnson’s decision to replace Claire O’Neill as President of this year’s United Nations Climate Conference (COP26) in Glasgow is for the best.

The former minister was too close to the rebels of Extinction, the whimsical fringe of the green movement determined to turn COP26 into embarrassment for the British government.

With the deadlock in international climate negotiations from Paris, environmentalists are well aware that COP26 is likely to implode and the Thunberg-Attenborough-Sturgeon troop could turn the conference into a “Bash-Boris” farce.

The Conservatives need to manage expectations carefully.

Dr. John Cameron.

10 Howard Place,

Saint Andrew.

advertisement