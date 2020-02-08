advertisement

Sir, – Regarding recent reports of a massive backlog of work required for health care properties to bring them to an acceptable level.

I would like to emphasize that the problem is not new.

From the late 1970s to the early 1980s, the Scottish Department of Home and Health (SHHD) then instructed all health boards in the area to investigate the condition of all properties under their control. control.

The categories went from A to E, A being new and E, I think, in immediate danger of collapse or failure.

At the time, I was in the Ninewells Hospital Building Department and was responsible for costing the building components.

We were given a drawing of the hospital site with the different buildings (for example the mortuary chapel) and the blocks (for example the maternity) identified by a letter.

There was an A4 sheet for each building or block and we had to list the cost in thousands of pounds to bring each item to Category B, which was an acceptable standard.

We have also received a list of costs and lifetime for various items so that all surveys are based on the same costs.

We were amused to see that the lifespan of a slate roof was 60 years, as Dundee Royal Infirmary still had slates from the 1850s and the buildings around Dundee, built in the 1890s, still had their slates original in most cases.

However, the orders are orders, and we followed the instructions, filled out the forms, and they were returned to the Vernonholme Regional Council.

It was before personal computers – we used pen, pencil and paper.

The files must have been large.

We laughed at the results because the numbers were astronomical, even then, and we wondered what would happen to the results.

We no longer heard of the investigation, and the feeling was that when it reached SHHD, it would have been quickly placed in a cupboard or drawer and the key thrown away.

We also didn’t get much more money for maintenance.

I still wonder what happened to this investigation.

Maybe someone knows?

Alf Small.

8 Claypotts Terrace,

Broughty ferry.

Mental health vs academic rigor

The Cambridge University Students Union, having voted in 2018 against the recognition of Remembrance Sunday, has now voted that having military stalls at its cool fair is “alarming” and could “harm” student mental health.

Perhaps instead, university authorities could ask freshmen to read Scourge of the Swastika and Knights of Bushido (as I did in my teens in the 1950s), to visit Auschwitz -Birkenau and watch The Railway Man, One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich and an ISIL Video of beheading or throwing homosexuals from tall buildings or burning others alive in cages, to educate them on the reasons why our soldiers are unfortunately necessary, honorable and are the real “peace activists”.

There is much to applaud about the younger generation today, but also much despair, in part due to the fact that university “leaders” support such opinions and give themselves up to their defenders.

Congratulations to Andrew Parker, the bursar of St John’s College, Oxford, who responded to the students wanting the college to abandon its investments in fossil fuels: “I am not able to organize a short-term divestment, but I can arrange for gas shutdown of central heating with immediate effect. “

Inevitably, students found this to be “inappropriate and casual”, although it is a great example of forcing students to deal with the complexities of the climate debate – which is exactly why universities exist in every discipline. .

Hopefully Mr. Parker will get the appropriate support from the rest of the university staff.

John Birkett.

12 Horseleys Park,

Saint Andrew.

The scandal harms our image

Sir, – What should we do with the last disaster that hit the SNP?

I cannot believe that no one in the party had any idea of ​​Derek Mackay’s predilections.

He is the second senior official to be involved in a scandal.

How can this be good for the image of Scotland in the world?

The Scottish National Party should have been much more careful in its choice of candidate and expertise necessary to convey an appropriate image of Scotland and the competence and seriousness of its politicians.

How much longer do we have to suffer from the embarrassment of the mouths of the theater which replace really competent and serious players?

We have yet to hear the final results of the CalMac and Hospital-Construction contracts, which cost us tens of millions in wasted money.

Will it be a new cover-up of the SNP, or can we finally receive elements of truth and transparency from the ministers and deputies of the SNP?

Derek Farmer.

Knightsward Farm,

Anstruther.

No reason to pay TV license fees

Sir, – There is no logical reason why the BBC has the right to demand payment from the public for allowing us to watch television.

All other program providers sink or swim according to their ability to make a profit.

The BBC would not be able to pay ridiculous wages to its employees unless the items they sell get public support instead of fees.

Anyone who thinks it profitable to pay an employee £ 1.7 million a year to talk about football has my sympathy.

A A Bullions.

6 Glencairn Crescent.

Leven,

Fife.

Skeptical about batteries over oil

Sir, – The government therefore wants to present its plan to ban the sale of new diesel, gasoline and hybrid cars within five years by 2035.

These people take the public for fools or are scientifically illiterate.

There are many annoying truths about batteries, as the American physicist Mark Mills wrote in July.

A 10,000% growth in the number of electric vehicles worldwide would reduce oil consumption by only 5%.

The batteries produced each year by the world’s largest battery factory can only store three minutes of the United States’ annual energy demand.

One pound of oil weight equals 60 pounds of batteries.

To make a pound of battery, 100 pounds of material must be extracted, moved and processed.

Supporters of the madness still say “they are developing new batteries.”

I am very skeptical about everything “around the corner”.

Geoff Moore.

Braeface Park,

Alness,

Mountains.

NHS now officially kidding

Sir, – When I read that the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh had monthly staff costs of £ 140,000 but no patients, I remembered the episode of Yes Minister where an award-winning hospital didn’t also had no patients. Can we hope that the Scottish government will also award the Florence Nightingale Prize for its efficiency to this hospital?

Mac Roberts.

Inchture Station,

Perthshire.

