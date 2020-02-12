advertisement

Sir, – It is conceivable that once many Scots dreamed of being part of an independent Scotland, but over time, dreams tend to be compromised by reality.

Realities such as what is best for the Scottish people, is there a government capable of leading an independent country and is there a record showing a surplus?

Independence is not a step forward but would require a number of steps backwards and it is not and will never be part of Europe. The currency change and the hard border with the UK alone would cripple the economy for generations.

advertisement

The balance sheet shows a huge deficit and suggests an uncertain and unstable future of borrowing.

With regard to the jurisdiction of a nationalist government, recent events would raise questions about how much the leaders knew about the immoral behavior of their representatives, and why their reactive actions were so lenient.

A recent budget raising taxes primarily to fill the loopholes due to fiscal incompetence and investment in ferries does not build confidence.

Thirteen years of dilapidated public services and lower educational standards are not the business of good government.

It was never believed that after the disaster of Scottish banks a millionaire banker could never represent any Scot in Westminster.

When dreaming of the future, it is best to take karma into account when life and reality affect your plans so that independence can evolve into devolution under competent and moral dreamers.

Alan Bell.

Roods,

Kirriemuir.

Boris bridge to nowhere

Sir, – This bridge to the Northern Ireland proposal is complete nonsense, treating us like idiots.

Due to the depth of the rooms, columns 1,500 feet high – that is, the height of the Campsie Fells – would be required, which was never done and the estimate of £ 20 billion. is a joke.

It’s for half-spirits.

You could actually build around 5,000 large ferries for £ 20 billion.

A better idea is the large ferries from Gourock to Dublin.

David McEwan Hill.

Sandbank,

Argyll.

New start for kirk in Brechin

Sir, – Despite the difficulties encountered in closing the Brechin Cathedral and the injuries revealed during last week’s decisive presbytery meeting, as Graham Brown stated in Monday Matters, (Mail, February 10) The people at Gardner Memorial Cathedral and Church have a wonderful opportunity to practice LAFS to be disciples of Jesus – Love, Acceptance, Forgiveness and Sacrifice.

This opportunity, “to look to the future and not to the past”, as the outgoing minister said at the presbytery meeting, may be a new start for the Church of Scotland at Brechin to offer the community, hope, peace and value, by faith. in Jesus.

Being open to what God asks them in this very difficult time is an opportunity for the people of Brechin Cathedral and Gardner Memorial Church to clearly demonstrate that the way of Jesus is the way to go and where miracles will happen.

Grahame Lockhart.

Myrtle Cottage,

15 Scott Street,

Brechin.

Seeing in contradiction with reality

Sir, – After reading the letter from Iain Stewart (the Scots make Britain great, Courier, February 10), I am surprised that it was printed.

Mr Stewart seemed more than to suggest that you cannot be a true Scotsman if you support independence or if you are in the SNP.

The recent elections have recorded great victories for the SNP. The latest polls indicate that 52% of Scots would vote for independence and 72% want to stay in the EU, none of these people he says is Scottish.

His opinion seems more rooted than those he criticizes and contradict reality.

Bryan Auchterlonie.

Bluebell Cottage,

Perth.

Resentment of breeding

Sir, – I thank Iain Stewart for pointing out the fact that the Scots have indeed made Britain great, but without necessarily being appreciated for doing so.

In all areas of life, the lack of appreciation ultimately leads to the dissolution and the birth of the political opposition, which generally invites opposition and the condemnation of those who feel comfortable with the status quo .

The advent of the SNP as a political movement resulted not from the rising tide of the Scottish rebels but from the attitude of the Westminster establishment using the UK-wide advantage it had in terms of number of votes to give it the green light to ignore them “rebels without cause” as we saw them.

The Irish quickly realized that a peaceful protest, unlike a violent action rightly condemned as a form of protest by the government of the day, was always seen as something that could be safely ignored.

Thus, the IRA turned to desperate forms of protest that could probably have been avoided if meaningful negotiations had taken place to restore the Irish island to its original state before it was forcibly divided. to create another enclave of British colonization from someone else’s country.

His claim that the SNP has transformed Scotland’s sense of pride into resentment is laughable to say the least and, speaking as someone who has also seen other parts of the world, can be assured that his perception of Britain’s position in other countries of the globe is whimsical at best.

Allan A MacDougall.

37 Forth Park,

Allan Bridge.

Cherry picking its battles

Sir, – So Joanna Cherry again voted in favor of a wild independence referendum, suggesting that any court challenge by Downing Street may well fail.

This completely contradicts Nicola Sturgeon’s current conservative approach of strengthening long-term grassroots support to force the hand of Boris Johnson.

Derek Mackay was Mrs. Sturgeon’s man and, in association with him, she is now under significant pressure.

The timing of Ms. Cherry’s intervention is therefore certainly not a coincidence?

That said, Ms. Cherry is not without problems at the moment. Perhaps Mrs. Cherry should choose her battles carefully.

Few people would have predicted a few days ago that someone as powerful as the Scottish Secretary of Finance could fall so far, so quickly.

Martin Redfern.

Woodcroft Road,

Edinburgh.

The climate, a waste of money

Sir, – The SNP has just announced that it will spend £ 1.8 billion to “fight climate change” in the 2020/21 budget.

In 2018, the United Kingdom emitted 394 million tonnes of CO2, so that Scotland emitted around 39 million tonnes.

In this context, global emissions were 33,891 million tonnes, compared to 29,719 million tonnes in 2009.

And this despite all the international climate conferences.

It’s an obscene waste of other people’s money when hospitals, schools, boards and police ask for funds.

Geoff Moore.

Alness,

Mountains.

advertisement