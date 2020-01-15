advertisement

Sir, – Although I have nothing against eating only plants, the claim that this lifestyle can help save the planet is not based on facts.

Only 25% of the United Kingdom can be cultivated continuously, leaving 40% currently in animal production, fallow.

Food shortages would occur very quickly.

Animals convert hostile topography into food.

The United Kingdom is not alone in this area. For example, arid desert countries use goats, sheep and camels.

If a resident of Tiree, for example, wanted to have a plant-based diet, what would they eat that was grown locally?

The carbon footprint of foods imported out of season in the UK is horrible. In Scotland, we only have a 180-day growing season.

So, by all means, eat plants, but do so with full knowledge of the unsustainability of this extreme lifestyle.

I tried to write directly to Mimi Bekhechi, but she didn’t have the strength to put her address on her letter.

I just left to grab a huge steak pie for tea.

William Halley.

The Old Dairy,

West Lochlane, Crieff.

Johnson and Jack can’t resist Scottish will

Sir, – It is striking to note that the Scottish Secretary of State, Alister Jack, has ruled out a second independence referendum even though the SNP won a majority in the Holyrood elections next year (the Secretary of State advise the PM to refuse the call from Indyref, Courrier, January 13).

This is strange because a gentleman, also called Alister Jack, in the run-up to the general elections last month recognized that a majority of the SNP would be sufficient to call a second referendum.

The SNP won an overwhelming victory in this election – winning 80% over a mandate for an independence referendum, while the Conservatives lost more than half of their deputies.

It was on a platform to prevent the right to choose from Scotland.

19th century Irish nationalist Charles Stewart Parnell noted that “no one has the right to set the limits of a nation.

“No man has the right to say to his country:” So far you will go and no further “.”

How appropriate a statement is in this context.

The Smith Accord, following the 2014 independence referendum, also noted that “It is agreed that nothing in this report prevents Scotland from becoming an independent country in the future if the Scottish people choose it ”.

The future of Scotland must be in the hands of Scotland, and it is not up to Boris Johnson or his apparatchiks to resist.

Alex Orr.

Apartment 3, 2 Marchmont Road, Edinburgh.

Long SNP chess catalog

Sir, – In his letter (Uneven Partnership, Courier, January 13), Ken Clark berates members of Scotland in the Union (SiU) and asks why they “do not ask why the Scots continue to vote for governance SNP? “

This is a question that I and an ever-increasing number of our Scottish compatriots ask themselves when they see that the governance of the SNP is causing more and more failures in many areas that are already decentralized.

These powers include NHS, education, police, roads, railways, ferries, planning, environment, justice, income tax, property tax, municipal tax , the air travel tax, forestry, the Crown Estate (Scotland) and some 19 potentially poverty-reducing. service areas which remain largely unused.

Their ever-growing calls for a second independent referendum are used daily to blame the Westminster government for these failures.

It is a total distraction consuming time and energy from the fundamental areas of governance and creates an ever-widening division within Scotland.

For the record, I am not a member of SiU but a Scottish born and raised.

G M Lindsay.

Whinfield Gardens,

Kinross.

Inopportune to politicize Saltire

Sir, – Following my letter of January 8.

I appreciate the comments of Dan Wood (Saltire a major concern, Courier, January 10) and also of Jane Phillips (Which flag should the SNP use ?, Courier, January 11).

I am a reasonably intelligent professional woman and have worked for many years for the welfare and economy of my country.

I know well the history of the flag and its good use.

What annoys me is that the SNP has coated the YES flag, politicizing it and degrading it as it happened in the referendum and can still be seen today.

As for Ms. Phillips’ question, I think the SNP could have a black flag on one side with a little yes in the corner and yellow on the other with a big no.

This is how the majority of Scots think and feel.

Moira Bowman.

40 Collingwood Street,

Broughty ferry.

Is PRI now the poor relative?

Sir, – I read in The Courier that over 1,000 patients have been transferred from the PRI to Ninewells Hospital.

Is it because PRI is so understaffed?

If so, the cuts in our local hospital are quite shameful.

Who makes these decisions? They obviously have no idea of ​​the inconvenience and distress of A&E patients.

PRI has already lost a consultant-led maternity unit (now downgraded to a midwife-led unit) and the heart and stroke treatment unit has also been transferred to Dundee.

So I have to ask, what treatments are now available at PRI?

Are operations in progress?

I think the people of Perth are kept informed of the situation at PRI and NHS Tayside.

It would be good to hear what PRI staff think, as an excellent infirmary is responsible for being downgraded to a field hospital.

Alister Y. Allan.

18 Castle View,

Letham, Perth.

Tourism surge after hedge trimming

Sir, – On behalf of the Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Council, I would like to thank Sam Mercer Nairne and the Perth and Kinross Council for obtaining the beech hedge at Meikleour, 20 years after the last complete cut.

It is an iconic landmark in the Blairgowrie / Perthshire area and will now proudly show its splendor to locals and tourists alike.

There have been many discussions in recent years on this work to be done and we applaud that a solution has been found.

Similar attention could perhaps be paid to improving the profile of the nearby “Cleaven Dyke” so that this area can become a real attraction for tourists visiting Scotland.

With the Beech Hedge and Cleaven Dyke attractions on our doorstep, our region can begin to get the attention it deserves.

Phil Seymour.

President,

Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Council.

Alarming lack of climate debate

Sir, – In September 2019, to coincide with a climate conference in New York, scientists who are skeptical of the theory of artificial warming invited members on the other side to a debate broadcast live in Times Square.

Not a single climate alarmist has come.

It has always worried me that there has never been a public debate on this subject, unlike for example Brexit and Scexit.

If an alarmist were to parrot the cliche “The debate is over”, I would answer “Did I blink, did I miss it?”

Geoff Moore.

Alness,

Mountains.

