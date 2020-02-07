advertisement

Sir, – One thing is completely missing from the announcement that a ban on new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars will be brought forward until 2035 at the latest – any indication of where electricity comes from to power all of the electric vehicles of replacement.

If all of our vehicles were to be electric, we would need to more than double electricity production in the UK.

Current annual electricity production in the UK is around 335 TWh (TeraWatt hours).

advertisement

The energy in all of the gasoline and diesel we use each year is approximately 475 TWh.

If it were partial, and only domestic and light commercial vehicles became electric, it would still require around 375 TWh each year.

If in addition we replace all of our domestic gas consumption with electricity, we will need around 510 TWh more.

In other words, we will have to more than triple our electricity production.

At the same time, we have spent years demolishing fossil fuel power plants, which provide basic electricity 24 hours a day, and replacing them with wind turbines that can only provide expensive part-time electricity.

We also don’t build many nuclear power plants, which are an alternative low-carbon source for the number of cases.

The inevitable conclusions are that a carbon neutral economy is a cynical and dangerous fantasy.

Otto Inglis.

6 Inveralmond Grove,

Edinburgh.

Fares should apply to all schools equally

Sir, – In response to letters on changes to the law on non-domestic fees and independent schools (The Courier, February 5), from MM. Wilkin and Linberg.

You cannot challenge the basic woodworking processes of “measuring twice and cutting once”, which is a valuable lesson that we have all learned.

I also remember that my mother taught me that if I wanted something special, I had to save or do without something else – another valuable lesson. In this case, independent schools may well provide valuable education.

However, public schools also do this, and in much more difficult circumstances, but are not exempt from non-domestic fees.

Therefore, teachers in public schools frequently supplement their school stationery cupboards during weekly visits to their local supermarket.

The 2017 Barclay review came to a clear conclusion, and I quote: “ ALEOs (Arms Length Executive Organizations) should compete on an equal footing with commercial providers of cultural and recreational services, just as independent schools should suffer professional rates in the same way as maintained schools do “

The authors also seem to suggest that without independent schools, these “high-flying students” would not develop or exist.

It is a totally flawed narrative and an excuse to support the status quo.

The Conservative government lambasted the current independent school treadmill, a diploma in Oxbridge, and then entry into the public service, as a system that continues.

Remember the quote from Sir Humphrey, from the BBC’s Yes Minister program.

He said, regarding the public service, “Permanence is power”.

Alistair Ballantyne.

10 Hillpark Drive,

Dundee.

Woe to the West End

Sir, – After reading the article in The Courier, “The West End parking lot could end up in court”, (January 31), it seems that residents of Dundee’s West End are about to experience what has been going on in Angus for over a year. , after the commissioning of loads in our car parks.

With parking fees, residents can expect the following:

The surrounding side streets will fill up, preventing residents from approaching their own home, while the parking lots remain empty.

Then people will stop coming to the stores because they will not be able to park near them.

Attendance will drop in the area, forcing businesses to close, as has happened throughout Angus.

As for the advice and counselors who listen to your problems, forget it. They are like a bunch of ostriches, they bury their heads in the sand, take their wages and expenses and hope that the problems will disappear.

Having stayed at Carnoustie for over 50 years, I am dismayed to see how a once prosperous community, which was a great place to live, has turned into a ghost town.

You were warned.

Thomas Mitchell.

7 Links Avenue,

Carnoustie.

Nursing Homes for East Neuk

Sir, – I am 87 years old and I am therefore interested in nursing homes in the east of Neuk de Fife.

We are often reminded that people live longer, so the demand for care must inevitably increase.

The people of this region have been informed, through the Courier, that Ladywalk House, Anstruther, is under study with regard to modernization, extension or replacement.

I remember that land use in a particular area was problematic and, to date, I am not aware of any progress.

If a new building proves necessary, I am convinced that a suitable site between Crail and Elie can be found, if the authorities really want it, and the impetus to move forward.

James Bowman.

17 Viewforth Place,

Pittenweem.

Imagine this in a scottish yard

Sir, – Imagine if you want a Scottish sheriff’s court, where the sheriff is about to conduct a jury trial. But taxation rises and thus addresses the court.

“My apologies, my lord, but the jury has already been selected and cannot be changed, and has declared in advance that it will return a verdict of not guilty. In addition, the jury ordered that no witnesses be called in support of the Crown. “

Ah, well, this is American politics for you.

Gordon Cook.

Gardyne Street,

Friockheim.

Ridiculous blue badge act

Sir, – I read with amusement Neil Henderson’s article on a disabled bay for a deceased man (The Courier, February 6).

I have problems with Fife Council regarding the placement of my bay for the disabled. Interestingly, these bays are not address specific and can be used by anyone with a blue badge. Only holders of non-blue badges are prohibited from use.

I tried to contact Transport Scotland about this ridiculous situation, but they did not respond. Why should a head of the family bother to get one of these bays if a badge holder can legally use them?

Bob Thomson.

Kinloch Street,

Ladybank.

History of a cathedral

Sir, – Regarding your report on the history of Brechin Cathedral (The Courier, February 4).

As the last minister of the cathedral, who researched the history of the cathedral, may I point out that Dubhoc and Duthoc were separate individuals. Dubhoc was probably from Monifod (today Monifieth) while Duthoc is associated with Tain. You can read a full account of the history of the cathedral in my book Writ in the Stones.

Rev Dr Roderick J Grahame.

Senior Minister of Camperdown and the Lochee Department.

advertisement