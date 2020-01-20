advertisement

Sir, – I live in a place whose name in Gaelic means the place where the boats were erected.

I am now half a mile from shore and several feet above the water. At the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314, malaria was a big problem with both groups of troops, as there were many mosquitoes in a much warmer Scotland.

There is plenty of readily available evidence that climate change has been a continuous factor in global weather for hundreds of thousands of years.

This is not to say that I think we should continue to release dangerous toxic emissions or that we should continue to destroy our natural environment.

This is to suggest that our climate, climate change and global warming that we are currently experiencing are largely the result of the relationship with the sun and the distance or distance that separates us from it, which changes slowly and steadily on an ongoing basis.

There is a nod to world time, we were skating on the Thames.

So no matter what we do, our control of our time will be largely determined by forces over which we have very limited control. Taking care of that should be the top priority.

The great population explosion in many parts of the world concerns me as much.

The population of West Africa, for example, is expected to double before 2025, with Nigeria expected to reach 400 million people.

Unless increasing food production becomes a major concern, we see real problems.

But 6000 years ago, the vast Sahara Desert was instead a forest and it had been a vast desert before that and at some point a partly vast sea.

In recent years, a Sahara forest project has been launched to campaign for a global effort to green the Sahara.

This seems really useful to me because a huge potential increase in food production is possible with this.

And in fact, a huge replacement for positive and useful growth that improves our atmosphere while our destruction of forests in many parts of the world damages it.

Dave McEwan Hill.

1 Tom Nan Ragh,

Dalinlongart, Sandbank.

A revolution in food production is necessary

Sir, – Many thanks to D. Norrie (Channel 4 agricultural dispute, Courier, January 16) for presenting us with the blueprint of how the media and financial companies interact with their products and those who promote them and benefit from it.

I believe that most of what he has sketched is standard in today’s consumer-led world.

However, there is little doubt that today’s farming methods and the resulting food factors have left a deep scar on the viability of the agricultural industry, the ecology that accompanies it and the land on which grow their crops.

In 2017, the National Farmers Union agreed with Michael Gove that we were only 30 years away from eradicating soil fertility. This is due to the methods used and to the pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers used to get the maximum harvest.

In addition, today’s heavy machinery destroys the mycelium, which helps pass nutrients and other benefits to crops.

It also helps bind the soil together to prevent erosion in dry weather. In addition, a large part of the industry also needs subsidies from the Treasury to remain viable.

Over the past 50 years, the number of insects, invertebrates and worms has dropped by more than 50%, which many believe is the result of spraying chemicals and other inputs.

This has a direct effect on bird populations, as all chicks need invertebrates for the first few days of their lives.

The 50 million pheasants and countless red partridges introduced each year compete for these dwindling food resources.

The fields have been enlarged, the hedges uprooted making the nesting sites difficult to identify for our birds too.

Similar problems arise for our small mammal population with regard to food sources and suitable habitats as more land is brought under the plow.

These are some of the problems that have led George Monbiot and others to seek alternative methods of food production that do not harm our environment and that could allow invertebrates, birds, mammals and various native plant species to recover.

Mr. Norrie has not proposed any changes to the old farming model but, given the above, it seems obvious that the old methods cannot continue in the same vein if we are to guarantee enough to eat and protect and repair our natural heritage.

How should we do it?

George Murdoch.

4 Auchcairnie chalets, Laurencekirk.

NHS cash puzzles

Sir, – Recently I learned two things about the NHS in Scotland.

First, full salary sick leave is available to all employees.

Second, hospitals pay a fine each time they fail to meet a target.

Sick leave is calculated not only on base salary, but includes a higher rate of pay for any date of absence when a night shift is scheduled.

How many traders, manufacturers, distributors or administrators could afford this level of sickness benefit? Very little, if any.

I do not know to whom or where the fines are paid, but the idea does not make sense.

People don’t decide to be sick or have an accident for convenience for the NHS.

Prime Minister Boris Johnston plans to significantly increase funding.

Will money really reach the level of clinicians?

NHS administrative and management services must use up a massive portion of NHS funding.

A A Bullions.

6, Glencairn Crescent,

Leven.

The sturgeon is an obstacle to independence

Sir, – Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the Conservatives had no democratic mandate in Scotland.

Yet despite this, they devastated the Scottish industry and used Scotland as a guinea pig for things like the voting tax and the PFI on the Skye Bridge.

The weak 50 Labor MPs continually complained that the Conservatives had no mandate to pursue these policies and argued for a referendum on devolution.

These pleas fell on deaf ears. The Conservatives have denied democracy in Scotland for 18 years. They have consistently refused to delegate power or hold a referendum.

Why then Nicola Sturgeon would think that her requests for an article 30 of Boris Johnson would be treated differently from those of Labor in the 1980s is something of a puzzle.

Sturgeon has lost the past four years in an unnecessary exercise to try to stop Brexit.

She denied independence, preferring instead to share a platform and get praise from people like Alastair Campbell.

By ruling out any other course of action, Sturgeon has now linked the SNP government in a Union Jack colored tank top.

There was a plan B but, it was rejected at the SNP conference.

This strategy has worked well for the coterie of SNP deputies, MSPs and their well-paid staff.

Independence will never be achieved by careful gradual centrism.

The sturgeon should withdraw because it is now an obstacle to independence.

Alan Hinnrichs.

2 Gillespie Terrace,

Dundee.

