advertisement

Sir, – I wonder if your readers know, and are as worried as I am, discovering that the rate cut is about to be removed from independent schools in Scotland?

The bill on non-domestic tariffs (Scotland) is due to be debated on February 4 in the Scottish Parliament.

One of the clauses in the bill will remove the rate relief from all independent schools in Scotland, except “special schools”. This provision concerns children with disabilities and those with special needs, and “specialized music schools”.

advertisement

What could be the purpose of something like this?

Why is the Scottish government targeting a small group of charities, while the rest will still receive relief?

Small independent specialist schools will no doubt be the hardest hit, and some will inevitably close, forcing students to enter the public sector, which is already oversubscribed, particularly in areas like Perthshire.

Why should denominational schools (for example those with a Christian philosophy in their operational core) remove what is actually essential when “specialized music schools” keep theirs?

Is there a hidden motif in such a pointed movement?

Our own grandchildren attend a Christian school and benefit from the ethics, background and level of education in accordance with the national standards it offers.

Should this provision be deleted if the school is unable to find the enormous sum necessary to replace the 80% rate reduction it currently enjoys?

Where could they get this?

Tim Michel.

Abernethy

Perthshire.

Exemption for independent schools

Sir, – Our grandchildren attend a small local Christian school in Balmedie and I am concerned about the Scottish government’s bill to remove the rate cut from independent schools like ours.

The school is a denominational school, attracting students from a wide range of families at different income levels.

Budgets are well managed and cost reduction assistance is provided to those who need it.

There is a very happy environment throughout the school.

Why should the Scottish government target such small minority schools?

A simple arrangement could be made to grant an exemption from the abolition of rate relief.

Committee members and ministers – go ahead and do it.

Graham Whitbourn.

Balmedie,

Aberdeenshire.

Motorhomes aren’t the problem

Sir, – I read with concern the history of human excrement discovered in the parking lots of Fife (Would you like to harden wild camping in beauty sites, Courier, January 21) and usefully illustrated by a photograph containing four camping- cars.

The photograph also shows more than 20 passenger cars.

Being a motorhome user, I can reassure your readers that all of the motorhomes in the photo will have their own built-in private toilets.

Without wanting to discourage anyone from having breakfast, I can also point out that none of the passenger cars have their own private toilets.

I will let the readers draw their own conclusions.

However, it is clear that Scottish tourism and the resulting expenses are boosted by the popularity of the motorhome. I salute the support of East Neuk and Landward’s Liberal Democrat advisor, Bill Porteous, who seek to provide tailor-made accommodation for camper tourists.

This is something that is commonly provided on the continent and which seems to work well every time I visit and use what the French call Aires.

Donald Macdonald.

Campaign for Real Aires,

1 Clair Road,

Bishopbriggs.

Fife “opaque” planning system

Sir, – according to the Anstruther Community Council, I understand that, without consultation, the Fife Council has changed the way it publishes information online for representations on planning requests from January 6, which prevents the public from seeing comments submitted on a planning request until after the consultation period has expired.

This represents a serious step backwards in the planning process, making it even more opaque than today.

It is already difficult for people to know what is planned in their area unless they live in an absurdly short distance of 20 meters, or in a conservation area, where at least notices are posted on the street.

It now seems that those who oppose – or even support – one application will not be able to see the views of others.

This is a problem because some may raise problems which others were not aware of before, but which are then worried.

It is also helpful for community boards to see if there are certain issues that concern the majority.

It is important that the number of comments is also visible so that the public and community councils can see the weight of the feelings before it is all over.

It is a way to make it more difficult to contest, to reduce the number of objections and to put an end to this democratic process, by reducing transparency.

The reason given for this change is data protection.

However, this does not make sense, since comments must in any case be published at the end of the consultation period.

This means that there is no data protection problem. If comments are to be verified before being published, they must be verified sooner than later, during the consultation period, and published.

There is no good reason why this cannot be done. I know that a number of community boards have opposed these changes and I am surprised that they were presented without consultation.

I hope that other members of the public will oppose this change and that the Fife Council will review this very bad decision.

Dr Margaret Hellicar.

2 St Ayles Crescent,

Anstruther.

Prohibit the heading of soccer balls

Sir, – I don’t often agree with what’s going on in Donald Trump’s America, but the United States has made a truly ethical decision by removing the youth football section since 2015.

There is speculation that the SFA, which can sometimes be a retarder, could finally take steps to ban under 12s from playing football.

This ban should be extended to amateurs and adult professionals.

This may not go too well with some football bosses who are justifiably proud of their own expertise but seem to take it upon themselves to make judgments on medical matters which they are unable to understand.

Statistics have shown that the heading factor is a serious risk.

Research by the University of Glasgow has revealed that professional footballers are three and a half times more likely to die from various forms of brain damage and disease than those of the same advanced age in the general population.

Is it too much to ask why older goalkeepers have a lower incidence of brain damage compared to their former teammates?

Walter Brander.

Kinloch,

Dunkeld.

advertisement