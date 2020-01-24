advertisement

In a letter, almost two dozen clothing and shoe brands called for measures to deal with a so-called “labor and human rights situation” in Cambodia.

Before Prime Minister Hun Sen, the coalition led by the American Apparel and Footwear Association, which included Under Armor, Vans and Timberland’s mother VF, Ralph Lauren, Lululemon and Adidas, expressed continued concern about labor and human rights in the Southeast Asian country.

Such issues were first addressed in a November 2018 letter – a month after a delegation of international brands met with representatives of the Cambodian government to discuss the concerns.

“Despite this progress, many of the points raised in the letter (November 2018) remain valid,” the letter of January 22 said. “The credibility of the apparel, shoe and travel goods industry in Cambodia is at stake.”

In the letter sent on Tuesday, the group asked the country to change the trade union law, which it said did not meet international labor law standards. Repeal the law on associations and non-governmental organizations, creating “an atmosphere of harassment and oppression” against civil society organizations and unions; and to drop all pending criminal charges against labor activists.

“We urge the Cambodian government to publicly present a road map – along with an inclusive tripartite national mechanism – that sets and implements specific, concrete and time-bound steps to bring Cambodia into line with international standards on the above issues “Added the brands.

Many of the companies that signed the letter have been buying products from Cambodia since the mid-1990s. (Collaboration with Cambodian suppliers contributed approximately $ 9.5 billion last year to clothing, footwear, and travel imports, according to the AAFA.)

In May, another group of companies – including Adidas, VF and Under Armor, and Nike and Gap – wrote to the prime minister, after which the Cambodian government decided to lift some of the charges against union leaders and propose amendments to the law on union law, which protects workers’ rights regulates on union representation.

