I started my leg in Auschwitz at the age of 22. I was 10 days out of college. With a bachelor of arts degree in history and political science taken almost entirely in theory rather than internship at hand, I joined the Student Leadership Mission Memory and Hope Mission. That May, I set out with 29 other students from across Canada to learn the story of Holocaust survivor Pinchas Gutter.

For the next 10 days I watched, smelled and listened to the consequences of an almost too great evil to imagine. Me and my peers retired to the Stumbling Stones and lost themselves in the blockade of the Memorial Square for the Slain Jews of Europe in Berlin. We stared at the pool inviting reflection at the Roma and Sinti Memorial. We made our way down through Poland and stood in horror at the mass grave site in Rabka. We heard in silent awe the details of the crimes, too detailed to imagine, committed in the infamous Auschwitz Block 10, where medical experiments were cruelly carried out on countless prisoners. We stood in horror at the bright yellow colors of Lublin as our guide explained that the Jews were thrown out, some still sitting in their chairs, by the windows of this beautiful little town.

Hannah Marazzi prays at the former Treblinka death camp.

I stood praying, a few hours later, amid the rocks of Treblinka, the words “the rocks weeping” from Luke’s Gospel that rang above and above my mind. It was all I could do to stop crying then and there. This was the ruin of genocide.

When we arrived at the Majdanek concentration camp a few days later, I grasped Pinchas’ hand as we stood, praying again, this time in front of the Ashe Memorial, now home to literally tons of ash and human bone. I did not know then that I would return to Auschwitz only two months within the next 12 months, having been forever changed by my time with Pinchas, his story of loss and resistance and courageous warning.

Every year, I’ve been asked by my peers why I’m so determined about the importance of Holocaust education, after all, I’m not Jewish. I have not lost any family in the Holocaust. I do not live in fear of anti-Semitism. In those moments, I was taken back to the path between Auschwitz and Birkenau where, just 11 months after my first visit, I walked arm and arm with a Rwandan Supreme Court justice, who grabbed my arm steadfastly, and showed her experience of genocide. In those memories, I find my answer.

At the age of 10, Pinchas Gutter was interned from the Warsaw ghetto in concentration camps. He was the only member of his immediate family to survive. Now a resident of Toronto, he is a Holocaust educator. He is seen in a photo from November 14, 2013.

Although in the wake of the Holocaust, we have said “Never Again,” we have seen terror and genocide repeatedly occur. From Rwanda to Srebrenica, the gravest violations of human dignity through the destruction of millions of human lives have been allowed to unfold from time to time. As my hero and mentor Irwin Cotler always says, “No one could say we didn’t know – we knew, but we didn’t.” That is why I believe so strongly in the power of Holocaust education to awaken us to the reality of what happens when a society, through silence and inaction, allows evil to flourish uncontrollably.

Thanks to programs like March of Remembrance and Hope and brave surviving children like Pinchas Gutter and many others, the words “never again” mean something very special to me. When I see the faces of desperate Yezidis rushing to escape from Mount Sinjarini, when I see footage of elastic White Syrian helmets crying as they rescue a baby girl from tobacco wreckage, I see them too. Where would my value teachers be today if one didn’t finally get up and say enough?

We must not allow the teachings of the Holocaust to disappear from our memories. Injustice, discrimination and violence are still widespread and escalate today, including Saturday’s attack on a rabbi’s home in Monsey, N.Y., in which five were stabbed. The 2018 Anti-Defamation Links audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents cited a 16.5 percent increase over a year ago. The Yezidis and the Rohingya continue to live in fear. As I write this, Nasrin Sotoudeh dives into an Iranian prison, sentenced to 33 years in prison and 148 lashes for her tireless work as a leading human rights lawyer in Iran. And as of today, an unforgiving 70.8 million people have been forcibly displaced worldwide due to violence, persecution and lack of access to basic human rights. According to the UNHCR, “(w) e are now seeing the highest levels of displacement in the process.” These are just some of the most pressing issues of our time.

Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh hugs her son Nima at her home in Tehran on September 18, 2013, after being released after three years in prison. In March 2019, she was sentenced to another 33 years in prison and 148 lashes.

And so, as 2019 draws to a close, I reaffirm and support the work of Holocaust educators across the globe. Let Shoah continue to remind us of what can happen when we forget our responsibility to belong to one another. Let’s take a moment in the global community to remember that “never again” is a pragmatic, not just a theoretical, commitment to raising our voice against the hatred and human rights abuses that are unfolding on a global scale. Let us never forget that justice is not just a theoretical construct, but a specific responsibility for a particular people at a particular time in a particular place. We can say “never again” and really say.

Hannah Marazzi, a native of Abbotsford, B.C., attended the March of Remembrance and Hope in 2015 as a 22-year university graduate. She returned as a staff member in the same program in 2016, and worked for Prof. Irwin Cotler at the Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights and the March for Living, co-ordinating the 2016 Nuremberg Law Symposium in Krakow, Poland, on the 80th anniversary of the Nuremberg Law Enforcement and the 70th Anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials. She currently works as a stakeholder official at the Cardus Public Policy Opinion Center. She also serves on the board of Matthew House, Ottawa, working with refugees and newcomers, providing housing and various forms of assistance.

