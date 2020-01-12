advertisement

The Golden Globe Awards 2020 took place on Sunday evening and officially launched the awards season. Personally, I love the awards season because it allows me to have hairstyle and makeup for the whole year! As I watched all the stars walk the red carpet, my eyes turned to Kat Graham. Beauty had a bold red dress and a red lip and her eyes were those smoky violets. It was refreshing and different. I would not have combined purple and red together.

It should come as no surprise that her makeup was done by none other than Sir John, a famous makeup artist, who is best known for doing Beyoncé’s makeup. Sir John shared inspiration for his look at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards: “Kat is wearing a beautiful red dress tonight, and I wanted her makeup to compliment the dress. We focused on dark eyes and a bold red lip for a chic look. “

Beauties, do you want to know how to recreate this look exactly like Sir John did on Kat Graham? Keep clicking to find out!

