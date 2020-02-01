advertisement

LISBON – The day after the European Union waved goodbye to Britain, some of Europe’s poorest countries urged the bloc’s leaders not to apply a “sharp and disproportionate” cut to their aid money in the next long-term budget.

The European Union provides aid known as cohesion funds to member states in the south and east to help them invest in development and reach their wealthiest counterparts in the north and west.

But proposals from so-called “frugal” countries, including Germany’s payer in September, seek to reduce the size of cohesion funds and merge conditions that will predetermine the areas where investment should go.

According to the European Parliament’s website, the European Commission proposed an allocation of 41.3 billion euros ($ 45.82 billion) for cohesion funds for the 2021-2027 programming period, up from 63.4 billion euros set in 2014-2020.

Proposals to cut funding have made blood boil among the poorest EU countries, creating a deadlock as the next long-term budget is being prepared.

Leaders of affected nations gathered for the Friends of Cohesion summit in the Portuguese town of Beja on Saturday and in a joint statement said funds for 2021-2027 “must maintain the level” of the previous budget.

“As the union becomes more fragile (after Brexit), our message should be in favor of a cohesive Europe,” Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa told reporters after the statement was signed by 15 countries, including Greece with condition once.

Britain accounted for about 15% of the EU economy and was the bloc’s biggest military spender.

In the statement, the nations said “any reduction in the cohesion regions’ investment capacity would be unacceptable” and that, at this late stage of the long-term budget negotiations, “no major negative impact technical element should be introduced. “

Any “unnecessary” change will delay a deal, they added.

The summit took place days after European Council President Charles Michel convened a special meeting with EU leaders on February 20th to discuss the budget. Michel will meet some prime ministers next week.

“I am fully aware that these negotiations are among the most difficult we have to face,” he wrote in a letter sent to leaders on January 25th.

The current EU budget amounts to 1% of the bloc’s Gross National Income (GNI). The European Commission has proposed a seven-year budget of around € 1.1 trillion which would be about 1.11% of the EU’s combined GNI.

Fearing it had to dig too deep to fill the budget gap caused by Brexit, Germany proposed a 1% cap.

On Saturday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz threatened to veto the upcoming EU budget if the proposal for countries to increase their contribution to 1.11% of GNI is not changed.

In an interview with Austrian broadcaster ORF, Kurz said: “If this proposal is presented this way, there will be no approval from us here, and I do not think of other net EU contributors.” ($ 1 = € 0.9014 (Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague, John Revill in Zurich and Francesco Guarascio in Brussels, Editing by Clelia Oziel)

