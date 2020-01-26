advertisement

Hundreds of fans gathered near the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday after NBA superstar Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash that stunned the sports world and beyond.

“This guy is everything to me, man, it doesn’t make sense,” said Bobby Jimenez, sobbing as he stood in front of the venue where Bryant had thrilled fans for two decades.

advertisement

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died early Sunday in a hill crash in the city of Calabasas, northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Jimenez said Bryant was a role model for him and he had flown around the country to see him play.

“I was here at every parade. His last game was here, ”he said. “This is my type.”

Several fans carried posters with pictures of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and signs saying “RIP, love you Kobe # 24”.

Others said, “Let’s go, Kobe.”

On a huge electronic billboard on LA Live Plaza near the Staples Center there was also a great basketball picture that read “In Loving Memory Of Kobe Bryant 1978-2020”.

A fan placed a wreath outside the center, which was cordoned off by the police later Sunday due to the Grammys ceremony.

He said he heard about the news while driving in Hollywood and went to a flower shop to buy a bouquet to honor his idol.

“We grew up with him,” said 19-year-old Sam Krautonog, who was wearing a Lakers jersey. “My grandpa is 82 and cried when he heard the news.

Luca Gardio, also 19, said his family was devastated when he heard the news.

“Kobe goes beyond basketball,” said Gardio, adding that he was lucky enough to play in Bryant’s last game.

Gennesys Cabral, a Lakers fan, said Bryant’s death was even more painful than losing a family member.

“I lost family members and I know it sounds mixed up, but it didn’t hurt that bad,” he told AFP. “Losing Kobe is really, really close to losing a family member because he was a LA legend.

“He made you believe that things are impossible, that things could be done.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also paid tribute to the basketball legend and said in a tweet that “he will be remembered as one of our greatest heroes over the centuries.

“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, inspired and excited people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court – and inspired us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius and ambassador for the game he loved” added Garcetti.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: California, Death, Gianna Bryant, Helicopter Crash, Kobe Bryant, Lakers Fans, Los Angeles, Los Angeles Lakers, NBA, Staples Center, Tribute

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement