CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Clemson’s Travis Etienne have much more in common than their Louisiana backgrounds, which play a role in the national title game.

Both are minor setbacks that have sometimes been overlooked in high school, but have emerged as a critical factor in next week’s college football playoff championship game.

“Definitely a great opportunity to get out there and end it with a W,” said Etienne, a junior who is considering jumping into the NFL after playing for a second national crown in a row.

Etienne has proven that he can do it on the biggest stage. But his way from Jennings, Louisiana to Clemson was anything but straightforward.

The Tigers got involved in another promising Tennessee traffic jam before Cordarrian Richardson went through a change of heart and prompted Clemson’s offensive coordinator and running backs trainer Tony Elliott to squeeze into the squad. Etienne came into question and Elliott met him in mid-January 2017 – shortly after Clemson won the 2016 Alabama National Championship.

“When we saw him, we understood each other,” said Elliott, who remembered how he had waited through visits to LSU and Tennessee before meeting the 5-foot-11 Etienne.

Etienne is a fan of the Southeastern Conference, first from Alabama and then from the LSU, when he played so many games as a teenager.

But after meeting Elliott and speaking to trainer Dabo Swinney, Etienne was thrilled by Clemson.

He still cannot fully believe that Clemson turned to “a little kid from Jennings, Louisiana”.

He can thank Richardson, who was a freshman at UCF before moving to Texas A&M.

But when Clemson called, Etienne decided where to play college football. “That’s how it’s supposed to be, I’m going there.”

The coupling has been fruitful ever since.

Etienne has been the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year for the past two seasons, scoring 55 and 60 goals.

He has run 1,536 yards this season and is seven yards away, at 3,990 fin-three seasons, to break Clemson’s career rushing mark.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron, the interim coach in 2016, said whenever he saw Clemson playing, “or every time I (Etienne) succeed, I’m tired.”

Örgeron said he loved his running backs and only wished Etienne was part of the LSU rotation.

“We wanted Travis Etienne, but it was too little, too late,” he said.

Not that Orgeron lost completely.

While Etienne left his homeland, Edwards-Helaire excelled as an excellent retreat in Baton Rouge near his future campus.

Edwards-Helaire was a former high school teammate of the former LSU star traffic jam Derrius Guice. There was a difference that struck Edwards-Helaire. The Tiger’s recent running backs, such as the 6-foot Leonard Fournette and 5-11 Guice, were larger. Edwards-Helaire is only 5-7.

Edwards-Helaire has taken up the challenge and has done more than just the LSU that completed its family tree. He has completed 1,305 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

It was crucial for the LSU to end its eight-year run against Alabama with a 46:41 win this season, which meant 103 yards and three touchdowns with nine catches for 77 yards and another score.

Edwards-Helaire, whose mother once thought he was too small to play football, had to prove himself on the field.

“That’s” let’s see what this little guy can do in soccer “and then” oh my god he’s really good, “said Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire had a thigh injury that led to LSU’s 63:28 victory over Oklahoma at the Peach Bowl and was as good as bait in the semi-finals. He only had two rushes for 14 meters and sat down as soon as the game was turned into a blowout.

Orgeron said Edwards-Helaire should be ready to play against Clemson.

Edwards-Helaire has many highlight reels that the defenders miss and that spin freely for long wins.

“It’s something I did, but it’s just showing up on a bigger screen,” he said.

Edwards-Helaire is confident in his abilities and is ready to prove the opposite to doubters again.

“I knew what I could do,” he said. “The people in my corner knew what I could do.”

And Clemson knows what he can do.

