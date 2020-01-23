advertisement

We are only a few days away from the WWE pay-per-view “Royal Rumble” for 2020, which ends with a 30-member Battle Royal.

Who will be the last man to stand in the (mostly crowded) ring? Well, Las Vegas prefers Roman Reigns, although Reigns also has a Falls Count Anywhere match with Baron Corbin to get through.

On the big boards of the sports books, Drew McIntyre follows the Big Dog, and then it’s a tie between Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. Reigns and Lesnar have both won the Royal Rumble Match before, and Punk and McIntyre have not.

Lesnar and Punk, each with a 6-to-1 odds, both have pretty good reasons not to place good bets. Lesnar enters the square circle as the first of 30 slots apart. As far as punk is concerned, he’s not even technically an active wrestler anymore. Punk’s wrestling engagement today is limited to part-time appearances in FS1’s “WWE Backstage,” a Fox Sports studio show that deals with WWE wrestling.

Kevin Owens completes the top 5 in terms of chances of winning. He would be another first time winner.

For the women, Sin City sees Shayna Baszler booking her trip to the WrestleMania Main Event with a Royal Rumble Match win.

Behind Baszler is Ronda Rousey, who like punk is not an active wrestler. And then there are Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

Given that the women’s royal rumble match didn’t start until 2018 and Asuka and Becky Lynch were booked in a title match on Sunday, there won’t be any repeat winners there.

Browse through our gallery for all historical winners.

Also read: Dwayne Johnson reveals Father Rocky Johnson’s cause of death (video)

advertisement