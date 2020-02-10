advertisement

Zinedine Zidane confirmed that there was no problem between him and Gareth Bale after reminding the winger for Real Madrid’s 4-1 win at Osasuna.

Madrid extended their lead at LaLiga to six points before Barcelona’s appearance at Real Betis when an eventful duel took place in El Sadar.

Unai Garcia led the hosts in the 14th minute, but Isco prevailed in his first league goal of the season and Sergio Ramos prevailed over Madrid before the break.

Substitute Lucas Vazquez and Luka Jovic caused a stir late. The former replaced the recalled Bale 20 minutes before the end.

The Wales star missed a couple of half chances before leveling Isco, and Zidane was impressed with his effort without a ball during a sometimes tough competition.

“He is an important player, he showed it,” Zidane told reporters afterwards.

“He hasn’t played the last three games and played very well on the defensive for 70 minutes.”

“Then the problem is that they want us to have a problem with Gareth, but there is no problem.

“There are many players, it is not easy to manage all of this. He is a very important player, he has always shown it and he will continue to play like the others.”

When asked again about Bale’s performance, Zidane added: “He did well. I’m happy about his game, he went out of his way defensive and defensive.



“He was a bit physically small in the end, so he left the field. We know who he is and that he will give a lot from now until the end of the season. Let’s count on Gareth.”

Jovic is another player who has not always found favor with his boss and the fabulous left-foot shot of the former striker from Eintracht Frankfurt. This was just a second goal for LaLiga and his first since October.

“I’m happy for him, I needed him, he’s a striker you can say a lot about,” said Zidane.

“He plays well, but if he doesn’t score, he’s not happy. He needs to improve, but I’m happy with his goal. It will come in handy.”

Eden Hazard was absent again and the Belgian playmaker had no time to prove his fitness before Manchester City clashed in the Champions League later this month.

“It’s one thing we do together,” said Zidane when he spoke about managing Hazard’s recovery from an ankle fracture.

“It was not time again today and we will see it this week. It will take this week, it will take a long time. We will see him next week, I hope.”

