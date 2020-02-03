advertisement

Photograph of Lethbridge police file.

Postmedia Archive

The deaths of two dogs from possible poisoning in Lethbridge are under police investigation.

On Sunday night, a resident in the 400 block of 28th St. reported that two large breed dogs were poisoned in their back yard.

Their owner said they would be screaming and acting unusually before crashing.

Both dogs died after being taken to a vet.

Suspicious food items found in the yard have been seized by Lethbridge Police, who are warning area residents to be alert to any strange items appearing in their yards whether they have pets or young children.

The investigation by Lethbridge Police is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident or similar is urged to call police at 403-328-44444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can be sent anonymously to http://www.p3tips.com.

