At a time when capitalism determines our actions from the moment we wake up to when we return home, working life and the professions we practice are increasingly linked to our identity. Where it used to be the case that traditional identity features, such as those found in religion, have recently become less important, the replacement has been found for many in the work. Now work is no longer a necessity to get through, but something that needs to be accomplished, speaking with your values ​​and passions, and ultimately helping you find meaning in life. It’s a big job, but we’re still here.

It should be noted that at a time when the former day-to-day work of 9 to 5 was overthrown by a state of constant preoccupation and “on” and people would like to wear the phrase “too busy” like a badge of honor, science I examine the benefits of this attitude for our health. And, as it turns out, it may be time to start with your colleagues if you are not engaging with deep and meaningful issues.

A series of three studies published in the Journal of Applied Psychology analyzed the behavior of 2,500 full-time employees to find out how they really expressed their feelings towards employees. The results were astonishing, suggesting that those who could ask their employees for something experienced better benefits in the workplace, including employee support, help with workload, advice and trust from employees, and greater progress towards achieving work goals.

Allison Gabriel, co-author and associate professor of management and organizations at the University of Arizona, said: “Smiling to get out of an interaction is easier in the short term, but in the long term, efforts to improve your health and relationships will be easier You have at work undermine. ”

The study warns that fake emotions do more harm than good at work. Gabriel calls this “surface effect” and describes the behavior as “falsifying what you show other people”. Inside you may be upset or frustrated, but outside you try your best to be pleasant or positive. Deep Acting tries to change how you feel inside. When you act profoundly, you are actually trying to achieve how you feel about dealing with other people. ”

Gabriel added that “regulators”, driven by impression management and who often use deep and surface actions to get through the working day, suffer the most from “our wellbeing,” including an increased emotional level, exhausted and fake at work. ”

The work of the University of Arizona reflects other studies in the industry as well as the findings of psychologists. Renowned author and psychotherapist Esther Perel recently launched a podcast titled How’s Work? The podcast shows how she sits with various co-founders, family business members and partners who often operate successfully but affect relationships. Perel says of the impact of work on our lives: “Everyone has a resume that they have from home, from their culture, from their community, from their society in which they grew up. You bring it to work. It interacts as an invisible force among all the obvious dynamics that take place at work. ”

It is true that no matter where we are in the world, we are still human and will naturally bring part of our personal life to the workplace. While TV shows and movies trick you into thinking that we have to be robots to optimize and switch off all emotions, it ultimately seems that science does the opposite. It’s time to share with colleagues and feel valued for more than just writing texts.

