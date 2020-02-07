advertisement

The dangerous use and indiscriminate disposal of polyethylene bags has been well documented as being toxic and harmful to human health, as these practices have been listed as a cause of noncommunicable diseases such as respiratory infections, high blood pressure and cancer (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Environmentalists from across the country, led by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), will march on Thursday, February 13 on the streets of Kampala to strengthen the campaign against plastic pollution and stop the deluge of plastics in natural environments .

The long-awaited walk from 9 am, which will be held under the theme “No to plastic and pollution from Kaveera, lets Uganda breathe; he will see the wave march from the town square of Kampala to the grounds of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) – Lugogo – a distance of five kilometers.

Other agencies, including the National Forest Authority (NFA), the National Environment and Management Authority (NEMA) Plan International, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Youth Alive Uganda schools and universities, among others, are also part of the part.

The walk will be marked by the President of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, passionate about nature conservation.

WWF is one of the main actors behind the plastic initiative globally to convince governments to endorse a global agreement to stop the flow of plastics into natural environments.

At the national level, WWF Uganda country director David Duli said the campaign involves customers, industries, retailers and government to work on the urgent implementation of practical approaches and policies to resolve collectively the environmental problem of plastic throughout its life cycle – from production and consumption to waste management.

“The plastic challenge is so huge and multifaceted that it has to be tackled on several levels and sectors,” says Duli, who heads the campaign against plastic pollution.

He describes plastic as “an extraordinary material,” which has revolutionized many aspects of our lives over the past 50 to 80 years.

The problem, as he explains, “is that it is cheap and therefore widely used and easy to throw away. It does not decompose for a few hundred years, creating a serious source of pollution in our waterways, our wetlands and our environments. “

David Duli, WWF Country Director (PHOTO / courtesy)

Duli cites some alarming statistics based on widely accepted research. Since 1950, around 8,300 million tonnes of plastic have been produced – half since 2005. Only 25% of this plastic is still used.

Most are waste because only small volumes have been recycled or turned into energy. The majority, if not captured in landfills, have found their way into the natural environment.

“It is everywhere and literally suffocates our environment and all the species that inhabit it. And it’s not just the macro, the visible plastics (plastic bags, bottles, containers) that are a problem. There is also the deadly problem of microplastics with so many problems that result that most of us don’t even think, “

He believes that plastic pollution is an opportunity to start thinking differently about economic models and to recognize that natural resources are limited.

“There is an economic opportunity to start thinking about plastics differently according to circular economic models where companies can design plastics that can be reused, shared, reused and recycled. Solutions are emerging from all corners and the trend is accelerating in society, ”he said.

Speaking to the PML Daily, Happy Ali WWF, communications officer for WWF-Uganda, invites students from Makerere University, Kyambogo and the International University of Kampala to come up with innovative ideas to combat plastic pollution.

“It is undoubtedly a crisis, but it is also one of the greatest opportunities ever presented to think differently, consume differently and take responsibility for our environment. Changing our behavior to effectively meet this environmental challenge may simply help us develop the skills and understanding necessary to meet some of the most important and most difficult challenges. A shared interest in removing plastics from nature could also be an important step in the big push needed to move to a low-carbon society, ”he said.

He added that the one-year campaign will include an inter-university innovation challenge that will see young minds come up with mature and well-thought-out innovations, all suited to tackle Uganda’s stifling plastic pollution.

Last year, the government appreciated the work of WWF Uganda to restore most degraded forests and build community capacity in landscape management (PHOTO / File)

Happy also told reporters that WWF-Uganda will launch the Earth Hour 2020 campaign, a global conservation initiative launched and supported by WWF in 2007 where individuals, businesses, governments and communities are invited around the world. to turn off their non-essential lights for ” one hour ”.

Parliament created a plastic bag ban a few years ago, but the law was quickly broken.

