January 5, 2020 against Carolyn Fortuna

We at CleanTechnica have looked at the various American Democratic candidates for the presidency in 2020 (here, here and here) and their financing plans for a clean energy future. We (and they) have learned a lot about what it takes to not only usher in an energy future without fossil fuels, but also to pay for such a transition. Maybe it’s time to put aside at least part of politics and see what economists and researchers say about investing in clean energy, including the Green New Deal (GND).

Economists and researchers say: assess the availability of resources

“Our decision about energy will test the character of the American people and the ability of the president and the congress to rule this nation. This difficult effort will be the moral equivalent of war, except that we will pool our efforts to build and not to destroy. ”

– President Jimmy Carter

Researchers from the Levy Institute call the SNE the Moral Equivalent of War and sketch that instead of simply adding up estimates of government spending, they propose proposals to evaluate the availability of resources that can be spent on implementing SNEs. projects. This would include mobilizing unused and under-utilized resources, as well as moving resources from current destructive and inefficient use to SNE projects.

They claim that financial affordability cannot be a problem for the sovereign US government. On the contrary, “the problem will be inflation if sufficient resources cannot be derived from the GND.” Anti-inflationary measures, such as well-targeted taxes, wage and price control, rationing and voluntary savings would be needed. These researchers recommend delayed consumption as the first choice if inflationary pressures arise and conclude that postponing a small amount of consumption will be sufficient to mitigate them.

With reminders that even very small increases in average global temperatures will generate large financial and human costs – only half a degree of warming above today’s average will increase the cost of global damage by $ 54 trillion – slowing action means fast only rising costs, and “reducing chances of survival … The costs of extinction of the human species – at least from the human point of view – are immeasurable.” Even if “as a hysterical estimate says” the cost of the SNE would rise to $ 93 trillion in the next decade, which is worth paying “compared to the reduced cost of total destruction of human life on planet Soil.”

Don’t be afraid of larger deficits

Economist Stephanie Kelton argues that the words “guilt” and “deficit” are “armed for political purposes.” Kelton is a professor of public policy and economics at Stony Brook University and former chief economist for the Democratic Staff Committee of the Senate Budget. She wrote an article in the New York Times entitled “How we think about the deficit is usually wrong,” and it caught the attention of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others.

In a box called Modern Monetary Theory, she argues that “larger deficits would not destroy the finances of the country.” Instead of a mindset that says “something ambitious requires a score from the Congressional Budget Office,” she says that we should “consider government spending as self-financing because she pays her bills by sending new money into the economy.” “Instead of” fruitless battles over the debt ceiling “, the US could use the deficit against the climate crisis and the associated social dangers of inequality, poverty and economic stagnation.

Kelton insists that this is not a blank check for unlimited government spending. “Too often people get a hint of MMT, they don’t read the literature and somehow come to the takeaway that MMT is about printing prosperity,” Kelton told NPR. Kelton argues that runaway prices are only a danger when demand exceeds real resources in an economy – the people, machines and resources. If there is no capacity, MMT claims that additional government spending does not cause inflation.

It’s simple: let the fossil fuel companies pay for the Havoc they missed

An interesting opinion piece on The Hill suggests that the issue of financing has been raised by those who have invested in the status quo, “especially those who will get the most out of our current fossil fuel economy, including the Koch brothers, other billionaire CEOs and the politicians in their corner. ”Patti Lynn, the executive director of Corporate Accountability, writes that since the fossil fuel industry has contributed knowingly to climate change and its devastating consequences,“ the entities that deliberately brought us this planetary disaster (and have benefited greatly from it) must pay the bill for a rate change. “

Radical? Not really, when you consider that the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement was the result of actions by state attorneys-general of 46 states, 5 US territories and the District of Columbia against Big Tobacco and the industry has to pay billions of dollars a year to the settlements. Lynn states:

“If solutions like the Green New Deal succeed, they must tackle the fundamental root of our climate crisis: the fossil fuel industry. Making industry pay is not just a practical solution; it is also the most fundamental way to finance the innovative solutions that we need to survive. “

Final thoughts

Maybe we should just put aside all fear and suggest, as Robert Hockett does in Forbes, that “we pay for it just as we pay for everything else: Congress will authorize the necessary expenses, and Treasury will spend. This is how we do it has always been, always will be. ”Instead of seeing it as money that the US first owns and then spends, federal spending is what that money brings about. Hockett asks,” Rather, the relevant question is: what are there limits to the promises we can make and keep? “

The promises our elected leaders make to us as our government representatives are to protect us from harm and to use our tax dollars in measured, responsible and sensible ways. “If instead you are scared, financially idle or arrogant about our economy or our planet,” Hocket asks, and I agree, “please move up, point and tackle. It’s time for the game starting for the Green New Deal. ”

About the author

Carolyn Fortuna Carolyn Fortuna, Ph.D. is a writer, researcher and educator with a lifelong dedication to ecojustice. She has won prizes from the Anti-Defamation League, The International Literacy Association and The Leavy Foundation.

As part of the sale of her portfolio, she has purchased 5 Tesla shares.

