The executive director of the Perth and Kinross Council apologized for a pre-election tweet that misled voters by suggesting that they should bring identification and proof of address to a polling station.

The social media blunder came out on the eve of the general elections in December.

Messages posted on official local government Twitter and Facebook channels said, “You can still vote if you don’t have your voting card, just bring ID and proof of address.”

The board corrected the error after a quick reaction from social media users.

Now, Executive Director Karen Reid explained to local green MSP Mark Ruskell how the error had occurred.

In response to a letter from Mr. Ruskell requesting an explanation, she wrote: “I would like to apologize for the concern this has caused.”

She said the message was “intended to convey that people could still vote even if they did not have their voting card,” but added: “Obviously, however, it gave the wrong impression.

“As soon as the officers found out, they deleted the tweet and posted a correction. Correct information stating that ID is not required to vote was repeatedly posted on Twitter and Facebook on December 12.

“I hope it’s reassuring to see that voter turnout … was higher than in previous general elections.”

She said that any future media story about the election will have to be approved by the returning officer.

Ruskell said, “It is encouraging that lessons have been learned and I hope the council will redouble its efforts to engage residents in the democratic process at all levels.”

