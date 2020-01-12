advertisement

I have no idea if Kevin Stefanski will succeed as the Browns’ next head coach – nobody knows for sure – but I know that the open wound from the 2019 season is a painful memory that a team needs more than an innovative game Callers to run the whole show.

Freddie Kitchens beat Stefanski last year because of his good relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield and because the Browns were 5-3 in the second half of 2018 as an offensive coordinator.

advertisement

Kitchens was fired after his 6:10 win in his only season as head coach because his success as a play caller wasn’t enough.

The job of being head coach in the NFL goes far beyond that of X and O and requires a trick at the right time. He must earn the respect of his players from the start, without being a bully, owning space every time he takes the lead, and delegating the authority with confidence that those responsible take charge of. He can’t try to be someone he isn’t because players can instantly spot a wrong coach. He must be strong in his beliefs without being inflexible.

These important intangible assets cannot be measured by what a particular coordinator has done with their offensive or defense. When I think of current coaches who have these rare leadership skills, I think of Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, Pete Carroll in Seattle, Mike Vrabel in Tennessee and of course Bill Belichick in New England.

Stefanski was the Vikings’ offensive coordinator for three games in 2018 and throughout 2019.

The Browns ended their fifth coaching hunt on January 11 since Jimmy Haslam bought the team in 2012 by selecting Stefanski from a field of seven candidates to replace Kitchens, in part because of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​a year 2019 had thrown 26 touchdown passes and only six interceptions. The hope is that if Stefanski can get the best out of cousins, he can do the same for Baker Mayfield.

Fans don’t like the Stefanski election (according to a Twitter poll released on January 12th) because it saw the Vikings’ crime stifled by the 49ers in an NFC playoff game on January 11th. San Francisco, with Brown’s coaching candidate Robert Saleh as 49ers defensive coordinator, kept the Vikings at 147 net yards.

Brown’s management shouldn’t be intrigued by the cousins ​​’success, and fans shouldn’t be discouraged just because the Vikings’ offense was terrible in the playoff game.

I spoke to a few reporters who report on the Vikings. After everything they said, I don’t expect Stefanski to say anything cool like “If you don’t wear brown and orange it doesn’t matter,” as Kitchens did in his introductory press conference in 2019. That’s fine. Stefanski would probably never wear a “Pittsburgh started it” t-shirt in public. I probably wouldn’t even wear it in bed. But these reporters I spoke to said Stefanski was laser-focused and had no ego. I take it as a warning sign when a trainer sounds like he thinks he knows more than anyone else.

Former Broncos quarterback and head coach Gary Kubiak, an offensive adviser to the Vikings, praised Stefanski for “managing a meeting room for a number of players and making the most of not only the players but also the coaches,” November told reporters the Vikings.

Josh McDaniels, the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, was the choice of fans to replace the kitchens. But according to various reports, he wanted too many changes to please Haslam.

Stefanski has no ego, say people close to him. McDaniel’s ego may not fit in the Berea training complex.

The only thing missing now is that the Browns lure Andrew Berry back to Berea as General Manager. Berry was in the Browns front office from 2016 to 18. He left the Browns in 2019 to join the Eagles as vice president of football operations as he felt he had no voice in the Browns organization, with John Dorsey as general manager.

Dorsey and the Browns split up on December 31 because he would not accept a downgrade. The Browns asked the Eagles for permission to interview Berry.

Paul DePodesta, Chief Strategy Officer, advised Haslam to hire Stefanski in 2019, and Berry supported this view. Haslam rode to Dorsey and turned on kitchens.

DePodesta and Berry went to Harvard. Stefanski went to Penn.

Now the Browns have the structure Haslam believes will bring harmony between the front office and head coach and ultimately victory on the soccer field.

Or Haslam could blow it up again in two years if Stefanski doesn’t work.

advertisement