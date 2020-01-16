advertisement

JOHANNESBURG – Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane announced his intention to step down on Thursday, the South African Broadcasting Corporation announced.

The warning on his TV news channel gave no reason, but police are looking for Thabane’s wife, Maesaiah, to question him about the murder of his other, estranged wife, Lipolelo.

Lipolelo was shot dead a few days before Thabane was sworn in as leader of the mountain kingdom in June 2017. An arrest warrant is out for Maesaiah after she failed to appear for questioning, though she has not been charged with anything.

Lesotho, a mountainous state surrounded by South Africa, three-quarters of which lies more than 1,800 meters above sea level, is one of the poorest countries in the world and has one of Africa’s highest levels of spread. of HIV / AIDS.

(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

