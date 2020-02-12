Leslyn Lewis has officially entered the race to become the next Conservative Party leader of Canada on Wednesday.

In a statement on her campaign website, Lewis said, “I’m going to be the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada because Canadians can and should expect much more from their leaders.”

Lewis has not previously served as an elected office and works as a lawyer in Toronto.

Originally from Jamaica, Lewis moved with his parents to Toronto and has had a successful career ever since. Since rumors began that Lewis might consider entering the competition, the lawyer has been vocal on Twitter.

You can’t tell me what to say. It is a free and democratic society and you are trying to silence me bc I am a nationalist. You want to close the dialogue and you can’t call me a white nationalist as he did with other members of @CPC_HQ. BTW, I’m also Pro Israel! https://t.co/0mgiFXpceD

– Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis) February 10, 2020

Lewis is a social conservative – endorsed by a Campaign Life Coalition, which is a pro-life pressure group which has significant power in previous Conservative leadership contests.

So far, only Erin O’Toole and Peter Mackay have officially entered the leadership contest, though MP Marilyn Gladu and several other candidates are actively campaigning for the role.

