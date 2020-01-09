advertisement

One Night in Miami, a film adaptation of the one-act play of the same name by Olivier, will be the directorial debut of Regina King (Watchmen). The piece was originally written by Kemp Powers, who is also the author of the film. It is a fictional representation of a night between four famous friends in the 1960s.

The film follows Cassius Clay in his first steps before he became known to the world as boxing champion Muhammad Ali. On February 25, 1964, he knocked out Sonny Liston and became the heavyweight world champion. Due to segregation laws, he was not allowed to stay where the fight was, but spent the night with Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke at the Hampton House Motel in Miami. The film shows the author’s idea of ​​what happened behind these closed doors that night.

The film stars Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) as Sam Cooke, Aldis Hodge (Leverage) as Jim Brown, Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders) as Malcolm X and Eli Goree (Riverdale) as Cassius Clay. Regina Black describes One Night in Miami in a commentary on Deadline as “love letter to the black manhood” and is excited about the fact that the actors portray these icons.

Production in New Orleans has already started, but there is no official release date for the film yet.

