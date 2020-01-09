advertisement

“Saturday Night Live” alumni Leslie Jones will restart “Supermarket Sweep” at ABC, network boss Karey Burke announced on the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday.

When the game show moderated by Bill Malone in 1965 was restarted, three teams of two would compete against each other in each episode of the new “supermarket competition”, “who used their food shopping skills and knowledge of goods to win high cash prizes”.

Production is expected to start in spring with the order of 10 episodes. No premiere date has been announced.

“I always dreamed of being on Supermarket Sweep,” Jones said in a statement. “Seriously, I tried it on the show years ago. and after turning away I knew I had to take matters into my own hands. It is my ultimate story of salvation to bring the legendary ABC game show back to life! “

The restart came from Fremantle, and Jones acted as executive producer alongside Hunter Seidman, Jennifer Mullin, Alycia Rossiter and Wes Kauble.

“‘Supermarket Sweep’ is the perfect complement to ABC’s strong lineup of classic game show revivals, and we hit gold with Leslie Jones as host and executive producer,” said Burke. “The original version was one of my absolute favorites. I can’t wait for Leslie to come back to the market with his fresh and unique take on classic supermarket racing, which will undoubtedly appeal to a whole new generation of viewers. “

“We are thrilled to bring back one of the most popular TV game shows,” said Fremantle President, Alternative Development and Programming, Jayson Dinsmore. “Supermarket Sweep” is a fan favorite. And with the genius Leslie Jones, a new generation is introduced to this really special series. “

The original “Supermarket Sweep,” asking teams to run through a grocery store and collect as many items as possible, ran from 1965 to 1967. Later iterations were broadcast on Lifetime and Pax TV.

Jones appeared as the leading actor in “Saturday Night Live” before the current and season 45 of the show. As TheWrap previously reported, Jones decided to leave the NBC sketch comedy show to focus on other projects. In addition to “Supermarket Sweep”, she can also be seen in the sequel to “Coming 2 America” ​​with Eddie Murphy.

