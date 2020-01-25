advertisement

Derbyshire’s best-selling boutique and café, Croots, has been unveiled as finalists for the prestigious national farm awards.

After making the shortlist, Farnah House Farm’s farm store and café, Wirksworth Road, near Duffield, must now wait for the verdict of the mystery shoppers from Insight 6 customer experience experts before the Farm Retail Association reveals the overall winner at an awards ceremony at the FRA National Conference in Nottingham in early March.

Steve Croot, who runs the farm store and cafe with his wife Kay, said: “These awards celebrate the best of agricultural retailers across the UK, so we expect some pretty stiff competition. They are also the only awards to be judged by our fellow agricultural retailers, so it’s great to be in the final.

“It’s also a feather in the caps of our staff – the people behind the butcher’s counter, the deli counter, in the cafe and on the checkouts as well as our suppliers, many of whom are local.”

Croots Farm Shop and Café impressed the judges in the Small Farm Shop category. The awards also recognize outstanding agricultural markets and commercial suppliers.

FRA President Rob Copley said, “We wish all the finalists good luck. The caliber of registrations was so high, making the shortlist a reward in itself! We look forward to celebrating each of you at the awards gala dinner in March. “

The dinner will take place on Tuesday March 3, as part of the FRA’s annual industry conference at Nottingham Belfry, and will also feature a new range of guest speakers who will deliver speeches the next day, Wednesday March 4.

Opened in 2008 by Steve and Kay at Kay’s family farm just outside of Duffield, the store and cafe have won numerous awards for its produce, and Steve Croot has been named Derbyshire Local Food Hero 2014 at Derbyshire Food and Drink Awards.

